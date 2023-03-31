YMCA offers upcoming April events

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Branch YMCA will be hosting some upcoming events and activities for the community to participate in.
Easter Egg Hunt
On Friday, April 1, Towanda Borough and the YMCA will hold an Easter Egg Hunt on the YMCA grounds. Line-ups will start at 10:30 a.m., while the hunt will begin at 11 a.m.
Branch Executive Director Randi Morse stated that the borough held similar Easter egg hunts in years past. She hopes to bring back and keep the event going as an annual event. There are currently 12 sponsors for gift baskets, while multiple community members donated hundreds of plastic eggs. The hunt will be held inside the YMCA in the event of rainy weather.
“It’s something different to bring back and families enjoy those kinds of activities for the kids,” Morse said.
The Easter bunny will also make an appearance and attendees can take photos with him inside the YMCA gymnasium.
Annual Campaign Fundraiser Dinner
The Annual Campaign Fundraiser Dinner will be held on Monday, April 3 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the YMCA in Towanda.
The campaign begins in March and raises funds for the YMCA’s various services that include sports activities and wellness programs, according to its website.
For the dinner, Cargill donated the food, while Country Cottage and Oliver’s Pub & Grill donated ice cream. Entrees will include a cheesy bacon wrapped meat loaf or a creamy parmesan garlic chicken. Dessert consists of a mini-apple pie. People will have the option to eat at the YMCA or have take-out dinners ordered. All proceeds will go to the YMCA’s annual campaign.
Healthy Kids Day
Healthy Kids Day will be observed on April 29 from 10 a.m. to noon inside the YMCA gymnasium. The event is typically held on April 29 every year by YMCAs across the nation.
The YMCA’s gym will be open to the public and host representatives from local agencies and nonprofits that work with kids concerning health, counseling and the WIC program.
The day serves as the YMCA’s “national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families,” according to it’s website. “For over 30 years, YMCAs and their communities hosted free community events aimed to inspire kids and families to keep their minds and bodies active throughout the summer months and beyond.”
Morse stated that Towanda Little League’s opening day is the same day. This year’s Little League games will start at 9 a.m. In years past, the Bradford County Branch YMCA moved Healthy Kids Day to a summertime event. For this year, Little League players and attendees are welcome to go into the YMCA for Healthy Kids Day activities.
“People can check out our facility, grab a healthy snack and speak with local nonprofits that promote health and wellness,” Morse said. “It’s an opportunity to have our doors open and invite more community members in here.”
YMCA activities
Morse stated that the YMCA’s youth activities such as Tee-ball will start in April, with registrations still open. There are usually six to eight teams with eight kids per-team. Pickle ball is also available in the gym for all age groups.
“We have teenagers all the way up to 80-year-olds that are playing together,” she said. “We just had a pickle ball tournament last weekend that was highly spoken of and members were really excited to play.”
People can sign up for a free visit at the Towanda facility and check out classes and services offered before committing to a membership, Morse added. She is excited to offer a multitude of events and activities to the public.
Morse began her tenure as executive director in July 2022 and she has described it as a wonderful role. Her previous experience included working at CASA — Trinity for drug and alcohol case management, and Allied Services as a program manager for mental health. She also worked at Futures Community Support Services, Inc. where she helped individuals with intellectual disabilities.
“It gives me an opportunity to branch out and reach so many more community members to help them,” she expressed. “It’s really rewarding to see people coming in [to the YMCA] to get healthier and stay healthy,” she said.
As executive director, she stated that her goal it to bring more people of all ages to the YMCA. She seeks to continue growing it as a go-to place for fun activities and community bonding.
“I think we are reaching [our goals]. More kids are coming in and our numbers have grown. Our membership is probably at the highest its been since the gas boom started in early 2014-15,” Morse said. “Our memberships are getting up there again to where they were at pre-COVID. They are actually above pre-COVID numbers now.”
She expressed that people are getting out of their homes now and making friendships at the YMCA.
“It’s not just a gym, it’s a place where people can come and build all of these relationships,” Morse said.
