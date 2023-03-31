YMCA offers upcoming April events

The Bradford County Branch YMCA will host upcoming events that include its Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, April 1, the Annual Campaign Fundraiser Dinner on Monday, April 3 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and Healthy Kids Day on April 29.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Branch YMCA will be hosting some upcoming events and activities for the community to participate in.

Easter Egg Hunt

