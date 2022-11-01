TOWANDA — An annual event dedicated to promoting costumed fun during the Halloween season returned with many participants and visitors.
The Bradford County Branch YMCA hosted its sixth annual trunk-or-treat event on Merrill Parkway Saturday.
This year’s festivities featured around 310 kids dressed in various costumes going from one trunk to the other to receive candy, according to Rachel Trent, the YMCA’s wellness director. Last year’s event featured about 275 to 300 kids.
There were 22 vehicles total that were decorated in creative Halloween themes. Some of those themes included The Wizard of Oz, Jurassic Park and Paw Patrol, Trent added.
She stated that people of all ages were having a good time interacting together while dressed in their favorite costumes.
“Our trunk was set up right next to the one from Towanda Iron & Metal and they did Super Mario Bros.,” Trent said. “Kids came through in their Super Mario Bros. costumes to see the big life sized Mario, which was fun.”
The event was free to the public and was made possible by a donation from Vision Federal Credit Union to organize and pay for the event itself, Trent stated.
Anybody in the community can get involved and it’s never too early to signup for next year’s festivities. To register, call the YMCA at 570-268-9622 x.602.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
