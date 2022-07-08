YMCA to host community pool day

YMCA employees were presented with a check from Arey Building Supply to help sponsor the community pool day.

 Photo provided by YMCA

The Bradford County YMCA is partnering with Arey Building Supply in Wysox to offer a free community swim day at the YMCA/Towanda Borough pool.

On Saturday July 9, area residents will be given free entry to the pool starting at 12 p.m. and ending at 6 p.m.

This is one of three eventual events sponsored by Arey Building Supply this year.

Event organizers say they hope the event will “provide an opportunity for residents to enjoy time at the facility.”