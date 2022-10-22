After flying to southern California in late March, Athens-native Josh Murphy spent a day hanging out with family before they dropped him off at the southern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail.
“I just watched them drive away,” said Murphy. “It was just me and the southern terminus in front of me.”
A trip months in the making, Murphy had a permit to hike the more than 2,650 mile trail from the Mexican border in California to the Canadian border in Washington.
“In that moment it was very real,” he continued. “It’s time to just walk.”
That was on March 24 that Murphy took his first steps on the PCT. He spent the next five and half months living on the trail, which proved to have more surprises in store for Murphy than he had expected.
Since he was hiking the PCT northbound, his journey started with the deserts of southern California.
“I had never seen (the desert) before, in any capacity, so that was a completely new experience for me,” said Murphy. “I was under the impression a desert would be this flat place with cactus and tumbleweeds, and it was that except it wasn’t very flat.”
Murphy admitted that in the early days of his journey he learned some valuable lessons about solo hiking.
“I almost ran out of water the second day. (I) didn’t know if I was going to make it, in all honesty,” said Murphy. “That sounds dramatic, but I really, really contemplated hitting my SOS button on my Garmin device.”
Looking back Murphy said he’s glad he didn’t call for help, but the rough start gave him a bit of a wake-up call for the toll this hike would take on his body. That wasn’t the last surprise the PCT had in store for Murphy.
“From the very beginning, it was pretty much a succession of things I didn’t anticipate or couldn’t have imagined,” he said.
Of all the surprises Murphy encountered, he said most surprising were the other people he encountered along the trail.
“The sheer amount of people that were willing to go out of their way to help other hikers,” said Murphy.
He recalled a time during his trip that he had underestimated how much food he would need to make it through a particularly deserted stretch of trail, and he was going to have to make it about a day and a half with no food at all.
“A family just happens to drive along and ask me if I need anything, and even in that moment I was a little reluctant to (ask for help),” said Murphy, who noted that the family was persistent in offering. “I’m like honestly, I’ll take whatever you’re willing to give me.”
That family loaded Murphy with a relative feast’s-worth of nourishment, including chips, guacamole, crackers, protein bars, and grilled duck breast.
“(They) set me up with more food than I probably had to start that stretch,” he said. “People see that you’re a PCT hiker and they go above and beyond.”
Mount San Jacinto was the first literal mountain Murphy had to overcome, with a peak elevation of 10,834 feet.
“I had a very profound experience up there,” said Murphy, who later noted that at that point of the trip he began to struggle mentally with the hike. “You get in your head a lot. Existential questions. In that early stage you’re like this is still kind of crazy, like can I do this?”
Murphy recalled that while almost at the point of tears he crested a ridge to see a mountain range below him backdropped by “an ocean of cloud coverage.”
“It completely one-eightied me and just reminded me why I’m here,” said Murphy. “I went from just sullen and depressed to photographer mode. It livened me up so much and really emphasized what this was going to be all about ultimately.”
Murphy described the Sierra section of the PCT as “Middle Earth in real life,” for all those familiar with the works of J.R.R. Tolkien.
“Especially once you’re up in the High Sierra,” he continued. “Some of the most incredible scenery I’ve ever seen. That was eye-opening on so many levels.”
At this point, the elevation — which reached a peak in excess of 13,000 feet — really started to hit Murphy.
“It kind of dialed me back,” he said. “I never got altitude sickness or anything like that, but it definitely slowed me down quite a bit.”
Despite it being one of the hardest legs of the journey, Murphy also noted the High Sierra as being some of the most beautiful.
“The granite, the pines, the waterfalls, the animals, I highly recommend anyone go see any portion of that that they can,” said Murphy. “It truly changed my life.”
Coming from Bradford County, a lot of what Murphy saw along the PCT was wildly different from what he was used to. However, he noted that there was a fair bit of familiarities for him along the way as well.
“A lot of the small towns we would go through (on the PCT), it was like being home as far as I was concerned,” said Murphy, who pointed out that that wasn’t the case for many of the more urban hikers that he encountered on the trail. “It was culture shock for a lot of people, but for me it was just kind of business as usual.”
Due to high levels of anticipation for the Sierra Nevada mountains, Murphy hadn’t thought much about the northern California section of the trail.
“I remember the day I finished the Sierra section, I made it to Sonora Pass, and I loaded up the next section of the map,” Murphy said. “I realized I had 600 more miles of California ahead of me, which didn’t seem possible.”
Murphy described northern California as ups and downs, with more downs than ups. It was there that his journey was first interrupted by wildfires.
“The first wildfire that broke out was the McKinney fire,” said Murphy. “It encompassed the northern California and Oregon border area.”
“One of the main drivers for me pushing through northern California was that I’m going to cross the border, it’s going to be this momentous moment and it’ll be I beat northern California,” he continued. “That moment never came because of the fires.”
Murphy had to skip a portion of the trail and be transported across the California-Oregon border. After that, he began to question the intensity with which he had to tackle the rest of his hike.
“It’s not ‘what’s the point,’ or ‘this is stupid, I’m going to quit,’ but it was just kind of like maybe I can relax a little bit,” said Murphy. “I took it seriously, don’t get me wrong, but it really kind of allowed me to relax for a minute.”
He noted that because he had to skip so many miles of the trail it really loosened the timeline during which he had to finish his journey.
“That whole time I had been racing the clock,” said Murphy. “By the time I got to around Crater Lake in Oregon, I really just learned to enjoy myself again.”
After the long haul that was California, the comparatively short hike through Oregon seemed to go by in no time for Murphy. The crossing from Oregon into Washington, however, was not without its own challenges.
“Crossing the Columbia River there over the Bridge of the Gods is one of the most significant moments of the hike,” said Murphy. “You’re entering the last stage (with) everything you’ve come across in the thousands of miles before you at this point. And now you’re going into the final section of the hike over this bridge, that I didn’t realize had no actual shoulder for people to walk on.”
Murphy recalled traffic coming at him in droves, and the man at the ticket booth simply telling him to stay as far to the left as possible.
“Sure enough, I have to kind of be on the edge of this metal bridge that you can see down through the bottom of, I don’t even know how many hundreds of feet over the Columbia River,” said Murphy. “So that was an experience.”
Murphy was finally in Washington, which he said had a “true sense of wildness.”
“You just see hundreds of miles of wilderness in some cases,” he said. “The first week or so in Washington actually kind of reminded me a lot of Pennsylvania, the northeast, just the green tunnel so to say because you’re in this dense forest. You eventually get up into the mountains and that changes a bit.”
Murphy said that Washington was beautiful and might have beat out the Sierra Nevada, but more wildfires kept him from getting the full experience that Washington had to offer.
“These fires closed off the last about 60 miles of trail and the actual finish line, the Canadian border where the monument was — the official PCT northern terminus,” Murphy said. “I didn’t know what to do.”
Because of the closure Murphy’s morale was low, but throughout the whole trip he really learned to go with the flow.
“It honestly didn’t bother me as much as it would have prior,” he said. “I held out hope that they would reopen it, but that was just not the case.”
“The PCT, nature, whatever you want to call it, it had won at that point,” Murphy continued. “I had, after 2,300 miles and some change, I had more than gotten what I had needed out of the experience and I feel like I accomplished what I needed to accomplish.”
Murphy noted that as cliché as the saying is, he believes his experience really does prove that it’s more about the journey than the destination.
“It just kind of goes to show in life these arbitrary things that we chase aren’t always what’s important, it’s about what we learn and what develops over the course of trying to reach them,” said Murphy. “Does my hike not count because I didn’t make it to the border terminus? I think that’s a stretch.”
Murphy first began planning this hike after his dream of joining the army was quashed due to the army finding him medically unfit for service. He lost more than 200 pounds to enlist, but he was identified as having lymphedema, a condition that makes his legs prone to swelling due to a high number of varicose veins.
“I now, beyond a shadow of a doubt, feel like they made the wrong decision,” said Murphy. “But at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter how much I fight on that. Short of us going to war with Russia or China, I don’t meet medical fitness standards and there’s a 99% chance that’s never going to change.”
Rather than spend time wishing his life had turned out differently, Murphy has found a way to appreciate where his life has taken him and look forward to what still lies ahead.
“My life didn’t end there,” he said. “In a lot of ways I guess I’m thankful the experience went the way it did, because it’s taken me down this whole new path in life where I will objectively will be able to help a lot more people.”
That was what made Murphy want to join the army in the first place, to help people and change lives for the better.
His next step toward that goal is to write a book telling the story of his life, which will center around the challenge of his PCT hike and feature many of the struggles and accomplishments he has experienced in life.
“A lot of the time we convince ourselves that the goals we have aren’t worth chasing for one reason or another,” said Murphy. “You can always take steps to rework your life to get you closer to the one you want to live. It’s scary to think outside the box, and it’s scary to try and take action in those ways ... I just want to tell people if there’s something nagging you, something that you can’t shake, that you would really love to do, whatever it is, work towards that.”
“If you come to the point where it’s legitimately impossible for reasons outside of your control, like me with the army for example, take that as an opportunity,” he continued. “You got that far for a reason, and you developed a skill set along the way. And you can put that into something else.”
To follow along with Murphy on future adventures, follow him on Instagram @ill_walktheearth.
