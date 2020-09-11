"You can knock us down, but you will not knock us out;" Tioga County 9-11 survivor recalls journey out of the towers

It was a typical Tuesday morning, an especially pleasant one actually, according to Don Hoffman; until it wasn’t.
During an online interview hosted by the Bradford County Library on Thursday, Hoffman, a New York native turned Tioga County resident, shared his experience as a survivor of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center.
“It was one of those beautiful late summer, early fall days, absolutely crisp, clear — one of those that invigorated the soul really as I began my journey into the city of New York,” said Hoffman.
Hoffman explained that it’s hard for him to imagine that the terrorist attacks that drastically changed not only his life, but the country’s future took place a generation ago as it ranks high in almost anyone old enough to remember the event’s memory bank.
19 years ago Hoffman was living in a rented apartment in western New Jersey, visiting his Tioga County farm on weekends and working for a company that a year before had moved its headquarters from 120 Broadway, a block away and a half away to the “absolutely gorgeous, beautiful oedipus on the 26 floor” of World Trade Center 1.
He left his apartment at 5:30 a.m. “to beat traffic” and just like every morning admired the two towers “this pinnacle of New York City, the financial heartbeat of the world,” from the crest of a hill on his way to work.
“I remember driving in, seeing it booming, large ahead of me,” he relayed. “It was with great pride that I (remember) thinking I work there”
Hoffman parked his car in Jersey City, boarded a train, climbed the stairs to his office, called home to Tioga County to check on the farm and began his normal daily routine.
“Obviously there was no expectation of anything amiss, it was just a normal, every day work day for myself and hundreds of thousands of others. Everything seemed perfectly normal until 8:48 that morning when I was sitting at my desk...when the building rocked.”
“It was a tremendous swaying feeling,” according to Hoffman, one that brought to his mind a recent earthquake that had shook the west coast.
“Seconds later this horrible shudder went through the building, you could almost hear the groaning of all the beams and girders and this horrible sounds and realized it wasn’t an earthquake,” he recalled.
Looking out the window, he glimpsed debris and papers “flying every which way,” but couldn’t tell if they were blowing down from above or up from below before he heard someone yell for everyone to leave the building.
Hoffman “began the long trek down the stairs,” with more and more people funneling into the increasingly crowded staircase at each floor. Still, he described, it was a “fairly orderly process of departure;” no one yet knew what had happened.
Remembering the attempted bombing of the World Trade Center in 1993 which caused damage “but nothing of significance,” Hoffman assumed the peculiar events they were experiencing were “probably something bad but not something horrific”
Reaching the 12th floor of the tower brought the “first inkling of some real distress,” when everyone stopped moving, he saw smoke beneath him and could start to feel panic arise in the crowd.
“You could tell at any given moment something could’ve triggered much worse,” he stated.
Hoffman said the reason the crowd came to a halt is the reason he has “tremendous respect and appreciation” for they city’s first responders.
“There were six firefighters from the fire station across the road working their way against this massive crowd to climb up 90-some floors to get to the fire and I can honestly tell you this, I don’t know if any of those people ever left that building in tact but their presence saved thousands of lives that morning,” he shared. “We knew if they were able to get in, we were going to be able to get out.”
The group began moving again and Hoffman noticed water “cascading” down the stairwell, he assumes from burst pipes or the tower’s sprinkler system.
In the building’s lobby, which usually boasts a “beautiful several story atrium with windows and marble and gleaming steel” Hoffman instead found broken windows, burning debris and security turnstiles that felt “hard and almost crispy.”
Still unaware of what was occurring around them, “we knew it was not good,” Hoffman said.
The World Trade Center employees were led outside through a series of shopping malls and Hoffman recalls seeing a woman sitting on the ground with burns, “not beginning to comprehend” what was happening as the group made it into the open street and a New York Police officer kept telling them “don’t look back just go, keep moving, keep moving.”
He was three blocks from the World Trade Center when the second plane flew over the city.
Still in shock, Hoffman thought it was a military aircraft but marks that moment as when “I knew we were under attack.”
“I don’t remember hearing the impact, I don’t remember much else, all I remember is that what was going through my mind was that if that building gets hit, which it was obviously going to be, and if it comes down, how far do I have to be to be safe,” he explained. “And I just took off at a dead run as did everybody else.”
Hoffman remembers the harrowing scene as one that stunned him.
“People literally ran out of their shoes, the sidewalk was littered with shoes,” he stated.
“We kept running and eventually when I got exhausted and realized I was probably at a somewhat safe distance I turned and looked,” he continued. “All I can remember seeing at that point was the people who had to make that decision in the last seconds of their life how they were going to die, whether it was by the 1,000 degree flames behind them or the 1,000 foot drop in front of them. It was an experience I hope I never have to see again.”
Feeling he had reached some level of safety, Hoffman’s attention turned to finding a way to call his then-wife, but cell phone service was not working and the few payphones left in the city had “lines stretching forever;” so he walked.
Hoffman walked “many, many blocks,” from the World Trade Center to the Battery and around Manhattan before reaching Chinatown by 11 and finding a payphone to call home.
“My next goal was just to get out of the city of manhattan and everywhere I turned the exits were blocked,” he remembered.
With trains shut down or literally filled with people, Hoffman continued walking, searching for any way to get out of New York, eventually taking a ferry on 23rd Street across the Hudson River to the Hoboken train terminal.
“As I’m walking pieces of rumor and fact mingled together in conversations that I had heard, obviously what had happened to my building, that a 757 had flown into it, I had seen what had transpired with the second tower and I remembered at one point on my journey up toward midtown looking back and seeing what I could of tower two falling,” he said.
There, he was hosed off by the fire department, as everyone was required to be, given a sheet to dry off with and checked over by a medical triage unit that had amazingly been brought together in a matter of hours.
After another long walk, Hoffman reached his car and was told by a police officer that he could try, but he wouldn’t be able to make it out of the city.
“I can assure you one way streets and other things did not stand in my way...I just wanted to get out,” he recalled. He was on his way to Tioga County.
Driving Highway 81 Hoffman saw that an American flag had been hung across road signs.
“I remember getting very emotional at that point and thinking to myself you can knock us down, but you will not knock us out,” he shared.
According to Hoffman, arriving at his home in Tioga County, where friends were waiting with his wife for his safe arrival, was the first moment of rest he felt since the tower shook.
While a great sense of fear gripped the nation, he asserted, he was “about as far away as (he) could be from those events and “there was a true sense of relief when I arrived here that was tangible.”
After overcoming fear to continue with his company for five more years, Hoffman moved to Tioga County permanently in 2006.
“When I’m here in the northern tier of Pennsylvania, and of course it’s amongst or community and our friends and so on, there is a tremendous sense of safety and security and I feel truly blessed to be able to be here, to be a part of this, to have been gifted the opportunity to live here in the hills of northern Pennsylvania,” he declared.
While it certainly helped, relocating from New York didn’t remove all of the trauma Hoffman would need to recover from after witnessing the devastation of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks however, he explained that he needed internal help for that.
Though he now no longer struggles with alcohol, Hoffman told of a time a decade after 9-11 when he stood in front of a bar, desperate to forget the events of that morning.
“I wanted to go in but I believe that my God had His hand on my shoulder and He said “I didn’t bring you this far to have you let me down now,” he remembered, noting that he turned and walked away.
Nearly two decades have passed since that horrible day in 2001, and Hoffman now reflects on the beauty he witness in the midst of unthinkable tragedy.
“I reflect on what happened on that 9-11 moment, I think about the experience of 9-11 but I also like to remind myself of what happened in the days that followed,” he shared. “I look back and I saw a nation that had experienced trauma but on that day whether we were in San Francisco, California, Baton Rouge, Louisiana or Bradford County, Pennsylvania, that day we all became New Yorkers. We stood shoulder to shoulder. We felt the pain, we stood with those who were mourning, we comforted those who were suffering, we did what we could. We saw what real America was like...the true coming together of the United States, the true grit.”
In the face the utterly difference though still unprecedented “strange times we’re in today” Hoffman offered the encouraging reminder that he believes resilience and unity are still foundations of the United States of America.
“Sometimes we could become despondent, sometimes we could think think this is so challenging, but I truly believe and I truly, truly believe that the same grit, the same courage that Meriwether Lewis and Lewis and Clark had coursing through their veins is the same DNA that makes us who we are today and I truly believe that whatever we face, a brighter future is ahead for us,” he exclaimed.
