TOWANDA – Ninety-two students ended their journey at Towanda High School Friday with cheers from the crowd, caps flying into the sky, and inspiration for the way forward.
Valedictorian and National Society President Enzo Ottaviani said they were like ships getting ready to sail out into the unknown as he reflected on the time they have spent together over the past 13 years and how quickly it went by.
“What a long, strange trip it’s been,” said Student Council Secretary Marabeth Boardman. “We entered the halls of the high school as unsure seventh graders being offered choices for the first time. What classes did we want to take? Did we want to try junior high sports or clubs? Then as we became freshmen, even more choices.”
Through these choices, she said, they have become the people they are today and have paved the way for their future pursuits. And because of the pandemic, she added, “We will all know how to Zoom no matter what we are doing.”
For DaLanie Pepper, one of those choices was to pursue nursing at Northern Tier Career Center two years ago.
“Although I was anxious and hesitant, I am so happy I took the chance because I have been blessed with knowledge I didn’t know I could obtain,” Pepper said. “At NTCC we learn hands-on skills, new ways to solve problems, and advanced communication skills that will benefit us in our future careers.”
Pepper’s plan is to pursue her LPN through NTCC’s Practical Nursing Program starting in the fall.
During their young lives, these students have seen plenty of changes – even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. Class President Ava Gannon pointed to the evolution of social media, fitness trackers, and Photomath and Quizlet to help with learning.
“As we grew up, all of these great advances came along, changing the world one invention at a time,” she said. “Things were looking good for us as we were looking forward to our senior year. Then COVID hit.”
Although COVID made them miss out on different experiences, she preferred to think about what the pandemic taught them, such as how to think outside of the box, use technology to learn, and keep traditions alive in different ways.
“We have already lived through a worldwide pandemic, so there is no challenge that is too great for us to overcome in the future,” she said.
Other speakers like Superintendent Dennis Peachey and high school Principal Rebecca Stanfield also chose to focus on the positive of the past year as they inspired students for the future.
“We have gained, or re-gained, an appreciation of things, being able to see each other’s faces, facial expressions, gathering with friends, and visiting loved one who we may not have been able to see,” said Peachey. “We’ve gained experiences and stories that we will be able to share with our children and grandchildren. I do foresee these stories transforming from ones of frustration and annoyance to ones filled with pride about how we toughed it out no matter how difficult things became.”
“Going through that day in and day out put a lot of stress on many people. We heard over and over again how this year was affecting people, young people in particular, but all of you persevered. You pushed through,” Stanfield said. “You looked out for each other, helped each other when it was needed. You were very strong. I would imagine many of you may have even been surprised with how strong you were able to be when faced with what we were faced this year.”
There were times when remote learning was required due to the number of COVID-19 cases. But with that, Stanfield noted how students’ aptitude for technology had grown, from the vast increase in assignments that had to be submitted electronically to performing the spring musical by creating their own movie.
“That took a great deal of teamwork, talent and creativity,” Peachey noted.
“You are the smartest kids and you have grown exponentially in the past year despite these obstacles,” Standfield said.
Over the past year, Peachey said students have shown they can improvise, adapt and overcome.
“We’ve gained confidence knowing that when adversity strikes, we can get through it by working together and pulling the rope in the same direction,” Peachey said.
Quoting author Jon Gordon, Stanfield said, “Adversity is not the end, but the beginning of something better.”
“There were certainly a lot of difficulties over the past year,” she continued, “but I would like to think we are seeing the end of the adversity that we have had for quite awhile. You made it. This is the beginning of something better for you, for our community and for our country. The resiliency you have just gained by experiencing what you have this year will serve you well. You will have difficult times in your life and when you do, you can use the knowledge you have learned about yourself. If you can learn, live and grow through more than a year of what you have, you can accomplish anything.”
Although there may be failures along the way, FBLA President Olivia Sparbanie reminded her classmates to use those failures as teaching moments.
Quoting motivational speaker Denis Waitley, Sparbanie said, “Failure is delay, not defeat. It is a temporary detour, not a dead end. Failure is something we can avoid only by saying nothing, doing nothing, and being nothing.”
Stanfield expressed faith in the students’ bravery, strength and intelligence as they move beyond the high school hallways.
“You have made us so proud,” she said. “You’re achievements have so much more meaning and significance because the difficult situations in which you have succeeded.”
“We don’t know what’s in store for us,” Ottaviani said. “With all the help and guidance we received from people who have already gone through this process, we can take this jump with confidence.”
