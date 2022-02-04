A local animal rescue will re-organize its operations to remain open for the public and its furry friends.
On Jan. 25, You Too Animal Rescue announced that there will be a temporary reduction in hours open to the public, while adoptions will be done by appointment only until further notice.
The rescue faced the possibility of closing due to a lack of volunteers in early January.
The remaining volunteers, with the help of a few new volunteers, will still make sure that the cats are given food, water, clean surroundings and plenty of love, according to Charlotte Parks, the rescue’s treasurer.
Volunteers are still needed and requested for services like animal care, fundraising and grant writing.
Anyone who wants to visit the rescue can call (570) 265-3367 to leave a message and a worker will call back to schedule a visit. Officials stated that they will continue to update the public on any developments.
