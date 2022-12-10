You Too Animal Rescue to host Christmas Bazaar

You Too provides its rescued cats with a large living space where they can socialize with others, while also housing kennels for safety. This dynamic approach allows the cats more room to explore and live exciting lives as they patiently await their future forever homes.

 Review Photo/Matt Jennings

Every day, more than 60 million feral cats go without homes in America. There are 2.1 million are adopted each year, according the ASPCA. And You Too Animal Shelter is working to bring those numbers closer together through its mission of housing animals in need.

You Too started out with just a few people fostering cats in their homes back in 2012. It slowly grew, including partnering with Billy Kolbeck in 2014, then proprietor of Billy’s Pets. After 10 years of rescuing thousands of animals, the You Too Animal Shelter is holding a combination Christmas Bazaar and 10 year anniversary celebration Dec. 17.

Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.