You Too Animal Rescue to host Christmas Bazaar

Every day, more than 60 million feral cats go without homes in America. There are 2.1 million are adopted each year, according the ASPCA. And You Too Animal Shelter is working to bring those numbers closer together through its mission of housing animals in need.
You Too started out with just a few people fostering cats in their homes back in 2012. It slowly grew, including partnering with Billy Kolbeck in 2014, then proprietor of Billy’s Pets. After 10 years of rescuing thousands of animals, the You Too Animal Shelter is holding a combination Christmas Bazaar and 10 year anniversary celebration Dec. 17.
It’s been a long road to get to 10 years, according to board member Sabrina Taylor.
“Ya know, we started out just fostering cats and dogs back in 2012, we didn’t file paperwork to be a 501©3 non-profit until 2014,” she recalled.
That was around the time You Too partnered with Endless Mountain Supply Co. in Wysox. You Too was able to use some of the space in the store for their adoptable animals, but the partnership ended tragically with a fire at the location that cost the lives of many cats and left You Too without a location.
Taylor said that in March of that year the Towanda Creek Animal Hospital reached out about an open space in the upstairs of their building on Route 220 in Monroeton.
“We’re very blessed to have them as neighbors to help take care of the cats when they might get sick,” Taylor reported, “We like to think we have a symbiotic relationship, people who come here to adopt animals might want to take them there for appointments.”
The You Too Animal Shelter now houses roughly 45 cats of different ages, sizes, and breeds. It’s a volunteer-run, no-kill shelter that relies on the support of its community to keep its mission. To help with that, they’re hosting a celebration bash and Christmas Bazaar. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17 their doors will be open as they throw a big Christmas party. There will be free door prizes. Anyone that wants can purchase a raffle ticket for any one of over a dozen different prizes.
“We have everything from $100 in scratch-off lottery tickets to handmade alpaca wool hats and mittens to tickets to Late Night Jimmy Fallon,” Taylor reports.
All of it was donated by local people and businesses who believed in You Too and its mission.
Of course the stars of the show will be the cats, who have free reign in their location above the Animal Hospital, and they will be available for adoption. But volunteer Karen Natt, who’s been involved with You Too from the beginning, informs potential adopters to bring their cat carriers.
“People think they’re just going to carry a cat to their car in their arms, when that’s incredibly dangerous for the cat if it wants to try and run away,” Natt explained.
You Too will continue servicing the area, providing a safe place for local animals until they can find their forever homes, and its events like the Christmas Bazaar that allow it to happen. If you are unable to make it Saturday, the shelter is open 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. most days, and can be reached over email at youtooanimalrescue@yahoo.com or on Facebook. They hope to see you all there!
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
