Wyalusing PL tie-dye

Wyalusing Public Library’s “patriotic tie-dye” event.

 Review Photo/Maddy Vogel

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Public Library held a children’s tie-dye event on Thursday evening, with red, white and blue colors to celebrate Independence Day.

The event was part of the library’s craft club, which invites different community-members each week to the library to teach children a specific craft. This week, tie-dye lover Jessica Barker assisted with the activity. In previous weeks, the children have painted rocks and flower pots.