WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Public Library held a children’s tie-dye event on Thursday evening, with red, white and blue colors to celebrate Independence Day.
The event was part of the library’s craft club, which invites different community-members each week to the library to teach children a specific craft. This week, tie-dye lover Jessica Barker assisted with the activity. In previous weeks, the children have painted rocks and flower pots.
“It’s just awesome for kids to be able to do anything creative, especially if they haven’t done it before,” Barker said. “It’s fun to share and it’s fun for them to have a little memory that they can take home.”
Barker said that the benefits of the activity for children aren’t just learning how to be creative and express themselves, they also learn valuable skills such as sharing and patience.
“They had to share and wait patiently for each other,” Barker said. “It’s a good skill to have, to be able to share and to be patient especially.”
Children were also making tie dye as gifts for family members.
“This young lady was making a shirt for her dad and I think that’s pretty cool,” Barker said. “She will have something to take home and show her parents that she did at the library.”
Once all of the t-shirts were dyed, children wished they had more, so it appears that tie-dye may become a reoccurring activity for the craft club. Each participant was sent home with wash instructions for parents so that the children could enjoy their shirts as soon as possible.
Barker said she hopes to help out with more tie-dye events in the future, including more complex lessons and folds for adult and elderly groups. She has been working on organizing future events with both the Sullivan County Library and the Wyalusing library.
