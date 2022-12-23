NORTH TOWANDA — During the North Towanda Township supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday, chairman Gerald Sheets noted that the township is considering new provisions for its zoning ordinance.
“We did discuss at last month’s meeting about the zoning change updates,” said Sheets, “adding the car sales to the ag business district, and some of the setback concerns down in the community commercial district.”
Township solicitor Jonathan Foster, Sr. was not in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting, but Sheets said Foster would be looking into the township’s current zoning ordinance and making recommendations for revision.
“Nothing has been changed, but we need to,” said Sheets. “I really think, myself, we need to. We’re going on 10 years, it’s hard to believe. That was updated in 2013, so we’re going on 10 years since it’s been looked at again.”
Sheets used a recent example to explain why revisions are necessary for the ordinance.
“There was a company that wanted to put a warehouse in (the township), and they were looking at about 5,000 square foot — something like that — was the size of the building,” said Sheets. “But our ordinance states that you have to have five acres for anything that’s in a warehouse classification.”
“That building is no bigger than our garage,” continued sheets, indicating the township garage on Old Mls Road, “but yet we were requiring them to have five acres.”
Sheets opined that those cases of overkill in the township’s zoning ordinance should be revised to be more situational.
“Now if you’re putting in a 100,000-square-foot warehouse, then you’d need the big (lot), but I mean if you’re putting in a 1,000-square-foot warehouse, you shouldn’t need five acres,” said Sheets.
Sheets suggested revisiting the topic in the new year, possibly at the township’s reorganizational meeting.
