NORTH TOWANDA — During the North Towanda Township supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday, chairman Gerald Sheets noted that the township is considering new provisions for its zoning ordinance.

“We did discuss at last month’s meeting about the zoning change updates,” said Sheets, “adding the car sales to the ag business district, and some of the setback concerns down in the community commercial district.”

