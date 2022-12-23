Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning. Snow showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 43F with temps falling sharply to near 10. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 4F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.