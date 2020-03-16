The Canton Ministerium and volunteers from the Canton community are setting up a “Grab and Go” program for families of Canton Area School District students.
It will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday,and Friday from March 16 through March 27.
The sites include the following:
α Leroy baseball field parking lot
α Canton Pool (next to tennis courts)
α Ogdensburg Church parking lot
α Ralston Fire Department parking lot
Individuals will only be able to receive as many bags as students they have in their household.
Please note: There will not be congregating at any site. The purpose of the program is to “grab” a bag and leave upon receiving the bagged goods. There will not be space set up for students to eat on site.
