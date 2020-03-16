The Canton Ministerium and volunteers from the Canton community are setting up a “Grab and Go” program for families of Canton Area School District students.

It will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. every  Monday, Wednesday,and Friday from March 16 through March 27.

 

The sites include the following: 

α Leroy baseball field parking lot

α Canton Pool (next to tennis courts)

α Ogdensburg Church parking lot

α Ralston Fire Department parking lot 

 

Individuals will only be able to receive as many bags as students they have in their household. 

Please note: There will not be congregating at any site. The purpose of the program is to “grab” a bag and leave upon receiving the bagged goods. There will not be space set up for students to eat on site. 