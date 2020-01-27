It’s 5 a.m. Friday morning and the chartered bus is ready to leave Sayre.
It’s a little too early for me, but since we’re headed to a noon date in Washington, D.C., it’s necessary to get an early start.
After stops in Wysox, Wyalusing, and Tunkhannock, 42 passengers are ready to join with thousands of others who are traveling to our nation’s capitol for the annual March for Life.
Once we arrive in Washington and disembark, our group starts walking to the Mall past the Washington Monument, where various speakers will address the crowd before the March starts at 2 p.m.
Throngs of people, young and old, are heading the same way until we are stopped by the police as we try to cross Independence Avenue.
“You need to wait,” they say, “and you’ll soon see why,” one officer says. Sure enough, we are treated to the sight of the President’s motorcade whizzing by as he heads to address the pro-life crowd gathered on the Mall.
I was in the crowd and able to hear President Trump as he described the various actions he has taken to protect the unborn and stand with those of us who believe in the sanctity of human life.
Cheers and applause were loud and strong as the crowd responded to the words he spoke.
After his remarks, tens of thousands of March participants, most with signs and banners displaying various pro-life messages, began the walk up Constitution Avenue, past our nation’s Capitol, to the Supreme Court. From there, we dispersed back to our bus pick-up point and headed home.
It was an exhilarating day for those of us who believe in the sanctity of all human life and the opportunity to express our views with like-minded champions of the unborn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.