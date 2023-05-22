Amtrak presses on with more funding and expansion despite historic losses

The Amtrak logo is seen on a train at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.

 AP File Photo/Matt Rourke

(The Center Square) – After posting historic spending deficits in 2021 and 2022, Amtrak is planning to spend more in fiscal year 2024 as federal funding expands to “unprecedented” levels.

Amtrak posted operating losses of $1.08 billion in 2021 and $886.8 million in 2022, far greater than pre-COVID losses, but is still going ahead with expansion. By comparison, Amtrak lost $29.4 million in 2019, the year before the pandemic hit.