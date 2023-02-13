EPA awards $1B to clean up 22 toxic waste sites nationwide

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks to reporters after President Joe Biden talked about his infrastructure agenda while announcing funding to upgrade Philadelphia’s water facilities and replace lead pipes, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia.

 AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Projects to clean up 22 toxic waste sites across the country will receive $1 billion from the federal Superfund program to help clear a backlog of hazardous sites such as landfills, mines and manufacturing facilities, the Environmental Protection Agency said Friday.

The money is the second installment in $3.5 billion appropriated under the 2021 infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden. Sites targeted for cleanup include a lead-contaminated neighborhood on Atlanta’s Westside and a former dry cleaning solvents distributor in Tampa, Florida.