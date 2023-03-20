EPA orders states to accept waste from Ohio train derailment site

A view of the scene as the cleanup continues at the site of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio.

 AP Photo/Matt Freed

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered states with approved and available toxic waste facilities to accept materials transported from the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

The move, announced by EPA director Michael Regan at a news conference Friday morning, comes after governors in Oklahoma, Michigan and other states have recently turned away shipments.