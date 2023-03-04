Postal Service Electric Vans

File — Ford E-Transit electric vans are displayed at a Gus Machado Ford dealership Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Hialeah, Fla. The U.S. Postal Service is buying 9,250 of the E-Transit vans.

 AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford will increase production of six models this year, half of them electric, as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022.

The automaker announced Friday that it plans to build more of the Mustang Mach-E, the Bronco Sport SUV and Maverick small pickup, the F-150 Lightning electric pickup and the Transit and E-Transit gas and electric full-size vans.