With the Occupational Safety and Health Administration announcing its plan to withdraw a vaccine mandate imposed by the Biden administration Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.12) has declared Biden’s mandate “finished.”
At issue was the Nov. 5 rule enacted by OSHA that all employers with more than 100 employees enforce a vaccine mandate to combat the spread of COVID-19. Keller had made opposing mandates imposed by the Biden administration a major focus of his time in Congress, going so far as to introduce a resolution in the House of Representatives to nullify the rule under the Congressional Review Act on Nov. 17.
The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on Jan. 13 that OSHA could not enforce the new rule as its legality was under litigation in lower courts.
“While the Supreme Court’s decision to halt President Biden’s vaccine mandate in mid-January delayed its implementation, OSHA’s announcement today is an acknowledgement that this unconstitutional mandate is finished.” Keller declared in a recent press release, “Today’s news is the result of months of bipartisan pressure in both the House and Senate, during which time Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) and I built a strong coalition behind our Congressional Review Act resolution to formally nullify and eliminate this mandate.”
While the Senate version of Keller and Braun’s resolution garnered support from a majority of Senators, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Ca.12) did not schedule a vote on it with Keller invoking a procedural rule on Jan. 3 to allow it to come to the floor after 30 legislative days had passed.
Keller maintained his commitment to his proposed resolution stating, “While I am confident this mandate has no path forward, I stand ready to implement our Congressional Review Act if the Biden administration attempts to revive this effort.”
