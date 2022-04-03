A bipartisan group in the U.S. House of Representatives including Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) is introducing legislation to support the efforts of food recovery organizations throughout the country.
Representatives Shontell Brown (D-Oh.-11), Shellie Pingree (D-Me.-01) and Troy Balderson (R-Oh.-12) along with Keller introduced the Further Incentivizing Nutritious Donations or FIND Food Act to help combat food insecurity.
More Americans have relied on food banks recently while donations have declined, this expansion on measures enacted in the 2020 CARES ACT would:
Expand enhanced tax deductions from the CARES Act for food donation to cover food provided to the recipient at reduced prices.
Create a tax deductions to cover transportation costs for donated foods
Offer a tax credit for food donation by farmers
With rising food prices around the nation, Brown said more and more families are turning to food banks and other non-profits for food security.
“Our food banks have done heroic work throughout the pandemic, yet they continue to struggle to keep up with rising demand. By creating new incentives, the FIND Food Act will make it easier for farmers and food suppliers to donate food, while reducing unnecessary food waste. I am proud to introduce this bipartisan bill that will go a long way towards helping to get healthy food to families in need,” Brown said.
Representative Keller expressed his support for the measure, stating there is “no reason” why families should go hungry.
“The Find Food Act works to get healthy meals in the hands of families who need it the most by incentivizing food donation through tax credits and deductions. This legislation will ensure food banks and other food recovery organizations have the ability to continue doing their important work,” Keller said in a statement. “Thank you to Congresswoman Brown for her leadership on this critical legislation.”
