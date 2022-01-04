q The investigation has focused on allegations the Trump Organization overvalued its holdings to secure either favorable loan, tax or insurance rates.
New York Attorney General Letitia James subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and two of his children regarding a civil investigation into the Trump Organization, court documents made public Monday reveal.
According to The New York Times, the Trump family members were served on Dec. 1.
In a submission to the New York County Supreme Court, James said she wanted to question the former president, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump, Jr., as part of her investigation into the family’s company.
In particular, the investigation has focused on allegations the Trump Organization overvalued its holdings to secure either favorable loan, tax or insurance rates.
“A dispute has arisen between the OAG and the Individual Trump Parties regarding the Subpoenas,” the proposed order stated.
According to the document, which was dated last Thursday and also signed by lawyers for the former president and the subpoenaed children, the Trumps were to file a motion opposing the subpoenas either last week “or upon entry of the order, whichever is later.”
Within two weeks, James’ office would file its opposition and amendments to its request to interview the Trumps.
The family members would have two weeks to respond to that, with James submitting a final response no later than seven days after the Trumps’ response.
Messages to lawyers for the Trumps and the attorney general were not immediately returned.
Two weeks ago, the former president and the Trump Organization filed a federal lawsuit in a U.S. District Court in Albany, N.Y., seeking to stop James’ investigation.
In that lawsuit, Trump and the company he established claimed James’ investigation into the company was solely for political gain.
James, who recently announced plans to seek re-election rather than pursue a planned run in New York’s gubernatorial election, started the civil investigation into the company in 2019.
Last year, it was revealed that the review may also bring criminal charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.