The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic saw a host of extraordinary measures from local governments all the way up to the federal level to combat the spread and provide for vulnerable citizens.
Now a bipartisan cadre of Senators are attempting to extend some of those measures focused toward providing meals to students.
Introduced by U.S. Sens. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Ark,), and Debbie Stabenow (D-Minn.), the Support Kids Not Red Tape Act to extend school lunch waivers from the height of the pandemic. These waivers allowed a number of new practices, such as allowing families to receive free meals over the summer and making pick-ups easier for families, helping sponsors provide meals to children in rural areas, and easing the administrative burden on school staffs.
These measures under the USDA are set to expire June 30, though the new bill would extend the measures until Sep. 30, 2023.
“Ensuring all kids across the country have reliable access to nutritious meals is one of the most important things we can do to invest in the future of our Nation’s leaders and workers — when children have a healthy start in life, they are better able to learn and grow,” Casey said in a statement. “I urge my colleagues to support passage of the Support Kids Not Red Tape Act to give school and summer feeding sites the flexibility they need to serve millions of children who need access to meals.”
The group of senators indicated that USDA has asked Congress to extend the program.
They also cite support from dozens of groups including the National Education Association, Feeding America, Save The Children, United Way Worldwide and many others who signed on to a letter to congressional leaders asking that the program be extended.
