(The Center Square) – A state representative from Montgomery County recently offered two ideas that could widen the pool of mental health care workers in Pennsylvania to address lacking youth services and statewide staffing shortages.

Rep. Joe Ciresi, D-Royersford, introduced House Bills 725 and 726 last week in support of Governor Josh Shapiro’s plans to combat the strains placed on the system by an aging population, and low enrollment and retention rates at state-run universities.