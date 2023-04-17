State prisons prioritize recruitment amid costly labor shortage

The SCI-Huntingdon prison in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

 Photo provided by Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

(The Center Square) – The state’s prison system still faces a worker shortage, but the future looks brighter, state officials said Tuesday.

Laurel Harry, acting secretary of the Department of Corrections, told the Senate Appropriations Committee that unfilled positions shrank over the last year by roughly two percentage points thanks to stepped up recruitment efforts at colleges, job fairs, and outreach to military members.