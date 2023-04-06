Study: Telehealth may help reduce fatal overdoses

A demonstration on how a telehealth consultation is done.

 AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

(The Center Square) – As telehealth use grew during the pandemic, it helped reduce the risk of drug overdoses, according to a new study.

With the expansion of telehealth services for opioid use disorder, an analysis recently published in JAMA Psychiatry found that Medicare beneficiaries had a lower likelihood overall of a fatal drug overdose.