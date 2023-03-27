U.S. House passes ‘parents bill of rights’

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. talks to reporters after the House narrowly passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights Act,” at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2023.

 AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

(The Center Square) – House Republicans passed the “Parents Bill of Rights” Friday, the latest step in the party’s push on education and controversial classroom topics like critical race theory and LGBT issues.

Republicans narrowly passed the measure 213-208. The bill would require schools to post curriculum publicly for parents to see. Schools would also be required to give parents the reading lists that students receive as well as documentation of the books in the school library.