Time Person of the Year

FILE — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine, on April 9, 2022. Time Magazine on Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022 named Zelenskyy its person of the year, awarding him the accolade “for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear.” (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)

 AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

LONDON (AP) — Time Magazine on Wednesday named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy its person of the year, awarding him the accolade “for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear.”

Editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said the choice of Zelenskyy — alongside “the spirit of Ukraine” — was “the most clear-cut in memory.”