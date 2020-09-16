It's hard to believe that we're already a few weeks into the new school year. Time certainly does fly. With the COVID-19-related changes providing a different learning experience both in-classroom and through remote learning, we're curious to know: How's the new school year going for you or your children?
— It's been going great!
— It could be worse, but it also could be better.
— It's horrible. I can't wait to be past this COVID-19 stuff and get back to normal!
Last week's poll asked voters to choose their favorite season.
At the end of the polling period on Tuesday afternoon, the breakdown showed the clear majority voting for Fall with 47.9%, followed by Summer with 25.4% and Spring with 23.7%. Winter only earned 3% of the vote.
