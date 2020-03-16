ORWELL TOWNSHIP – Sweet pie and sweet memories.
Northeast Bradford staff, students and friends gathered Saturday to remember and celebrate the life of teacher Matt Fearnley, who passed away earlier this month, first with a program of tributes and music in the high school gym, then with a time of pie-eating in the cafeteria.
“We are eternally grateful for everything that Mr. Fearnley has done for Northeast Bradford,” student Dan Williams stated during the program. The teacher was very knowledgeable, he said, but “one thing that I never think he knew was how much he meant to us.”
The math teacher died suddenly March 3. A resident and native of Montrose, Susquehanna County, he’d taught at Northeast since 2007. He’d been dealing with Dystonia, a movement disorder affecting the muscles.
But even as guests shed tears, they celebrated. They remembered the teacher’s sense of humor, faith and friendship. In front of the podium in the gym’s center stood a photo of the beloved teacher, along with a candle and wreath of white lilies and red, white, black and paw-print ribbon. Across the wreath stretched a larger ribbon. “Mr. Fearnley,” it read.
As one of his favorite songs, “Cotton-Eyed Joe,” played, Fearnley’s parents, Dawn and Robert, praised the program afterward. A good speech makes you laugh and cry, Robert noted. “We certainly cried and we certainly laughed!”
“It really captured him,” Dawn said.
One of the day’s themes was pi … or pie. “Pi,” or 3.14, the number used in math equations related to circles, because Fearnley taught math. The service was held March 14, or 3/14, and began about 3:14 p.m.
And “pie” because … he loved it!
Fellow teacher Sandy Morris earlier noted how much the teacher liked Pi Day, March 14, and would have students bring in pies then for a contest. They’d auction them, and he’d donate money to a charity. “And then he also did a pi – the number – contest,” to see who could memorize it to the most decimal places.
Superintendent Bill Clark spoke, noting Fearnley was known for his funny dance moves, including doing the “Cotton-Eyed Joe,” as well as his kindness and heart for others. He looked for the good in them, he commented.
Clark said he could just hear Jesus saying, “Well done, good and faithful servant, come into your eternal rest.” The school will mourn. “We will miss our colleague; we will miss our teacher,” he admitted. But they will be reunited in Heaven.
High School Principal Bob Moore remembered Fearnley in his first days of teaching, right across the hall from his class. Moore thought he would be able to help the new, young teacher. But it was the other way around. “I was the lucky guy to be teaching across the hall.”
They talked politics. Fearnley liked the country. He liked hunting. Moore watched as fellow teacher Russell Hons got him to eat a sardine sandwich. Fearnley “thought about it, thought about it,” Moore said. Then he asked: “Can I have another?”
In the service, Moore read Philippians 3:14: “I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” Choking up, he stated: “That definitely fits Matt, that’s for sure. …
“Until we meet again in Heaven. I know you’re up there.”
Through the program, you could say, memories added up … and multiplied.
Fearnley advised National Honor Society and chaperoned proms. Jammed with the jazz band. Supported Scholarship Challenge. Gave fellow math teacher Melissa Tewksbury peanut butter pies on her birthday, poinsettias for Christmas and pumpkins at Halloween for her kids. (He thought she should make a pumpkin “pi.”) Always attended events when friends invited him. Used his Arnold Schwarzenegger voice to talk about fractions – “de-nom-i-na-tor.”
Morris told of her pastor mentioning the Great Commandment, to love God and others. “I think this is exactly how Matt lived out his life and what we all witnessed of him. His love for God was so very apparent in all of the decisions he made. He was never ‘first’ in his thinking. His order was always God then others,” she read in her piece. He met with others to pray in the morning, she noted, and asked her and Tewksbury to pray for him. “He trusted in the Lord and always knew that what was happening and was going to happen was God’s will,” she stated.
“We miss you so dearly, Matt ‘Fearndog’,” she concluded. “And we pray that you have found your peace.”
Friend and fellow teacher Melinda Keeney knew Fearnley before coming to Northeast and was so happy to see him there. “It was so refreshing to finally recognize a familiar face!” He made her feel welcome.
Science teacher Marcia Kipp combined faith and humor in her remarks, first reading from Romans chapter 12, which encourages believers to do things like be humble, be part of a spiritual family, use their gifts, love sincerely and do what’s right.
“And that was Mr. Fearnley,” she stated.
What a nice guy! “I wanted Mr. Fearnley in my family!” Kipp insisted, and explained how she’d tried to fix him up with her daughters, one after another. No go. But maybe someday in Heaven, she said. …
Guests watched a video of photos and comments. It showed pictures of the teacher with cap- and gown-wearing grads, girls in prom gowns, a turkey he’d shot, a bison on a trip, speaking at a church. Standing in front of a snow-topped mountain, with the blue sky and clouds above.
Guests also sang “Smile” and “Holy is the Lord” and heard a choir of students and faculty sing “Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone).”
“I’m not the best student that Mr. Fearnley ever had,” student Kylie Lewis claimed in her remarks. But she wanted to tell what he meant her. The teacher was strict – at first. But soon he became fun and even used songs and jokes to teach. He melted into a Teddy bear.
Some days, she knew, he was in pain. “But he always gave 100 percent.” He was an example of how to rise above challenges and taught that people should not be defined by how they walk or talk, she said.
“We will miss Mr. Fearnley, and we will continue to miss Mr. Fearnley.” But they will remember his love, caring and hope.
Ending the service, Williams stated: “He meant so much to us.” And then the student said just what his loving, smart, faith-filled – and funny – teacher would have barked:
“Get out!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.