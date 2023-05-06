Pennsylvania EMS 'can no longer BBQ their way to a new fire truck'

Members of the House Democratic Policy Meeting hear testimony about the problems within Pennsylvania’s EMS system on May 5, 2023 at Radnor Fire Company in Wayne.

 Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee

(The Center Square) – Long-simmering problems in Pennsylvania’s emergency medical services system have created stress points for ambulance services and fire departments big and small.

The House Democratic Policy Committee held a panel on Friday to hear from first responders on where their legislative priorities should be to address the growing crisis.