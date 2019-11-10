Sayre cruelty to animals
Dalton Breese, 20, of Sayre is facing animal cruelty related charges following an incident in Sayre on Oct. 2.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Sayre Borough police were dispatched following a report from a victim stating that Breese had possibly killed their dog. Upon further speaking with the victim, Breese was accused of possibly killing the family cat a few weeks prior to the incident and had been suffering with mental health conditions. Breese told officers that he killed the dog by nearby railroad tracks with a kitchen knife. The dog was found in a large garbage bag with several stab wounds.
Breese is facing charges of felony aggravated cruelty to animals — causing sbi or death in the third degree and misdemeanor cruelty to animals in the second degree.
Breese is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 19 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Theft by deception
Oscar Ellis, 29, of New Orleans, Louisiana is facing a charge of felony theft by deception-false impression in the third degree following an incident at the Bradford Inn in Towanda between Dec. 17 and Jan. 15.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Towanda Borough police were contacted by the inn after Ellis has allegedly been staying at the inn, but did not pay for it. Ellis is accused of writing a letter stating that he owed them money and intended to pay them. The total unpaid bill was $1,342.91.
Ellis has a preliminary hearing on Dec. 11 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Franklin simple assault
Suzanne Clark, 38, of Franklin is facing simple assault related charges following an incident on Route 414 in Franklin on Nov. 3.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a reported assault. The victim related that Clark punched him in the face with a closed fist after he told Clark’s child to be quiet as they were being loud in the home. Clark told a trooper that she did not like the victim yelling at her child and had been around domestic violence in the past so she hit the victim, according to the affidavit.
Clark is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical contact.
Clark is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 27 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Criminal trespass
Rachael Taylor, 29, of Towanda is facing criminal trespass related charges following an incident on Bridge Street in Towanda on Oct. 13.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Towanda Borough police were dispatched to a Bridge Street address for a reported break-in of an apartment in the building. The witness heard an argument outside of her room ad observed Taylor and a male outside of her apartment arguing. The witness stated that her husband later heard the sound of a door being shoved in. The witness saw Taylor and the male outside an abandoned apartment with the door ajar and told them to leave the premises. Taylor was found by the police and matched the description provided by the witness. Taylor was found intoxicated and in possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.
Taylor is facing charges of felony criminal trespass — break into structure in the second degree, felony burglary — overnight accommodation, no person present, misdemeanor receiving stolen property in the second degree, misdemeanor marijuana — small amount personal use and summary violation public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
Taylor is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $2,500 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 13 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Flight to avoid apprehension
Jason Vanderpool, 29, of Towanda is facing a charge of misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension/trail/punishment in the second degree following an incident on Railroad Street in Towanda on Oct. 9.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, deputies with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to serve a criminal warrant on Vanderpool. Vanderpool is accused of running into the woods to evade apprehension when the deputies arrived. He alluded apprehension at that time.
Vanderpool is in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 13 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Simple Assault
Steve Rakowski, 55, of Towanda is facing simple assault related charges following an incident on Fourth Street in Towanda on Nov. 5.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the Towanda Borough police were dispatched for a reported domestic abuse related incident. The witness stated that Rakowski punched the victim’s Ipad causing it to strike the victim in the mouth. Rakowski admitted to the incident to officers and the victim stated that she believed she had a loose tooth from the incident, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Rakowski is facing charges of misdemeanor simple assault in the second degree and summary violation harassment — subject other to physical harm.
Rakowski has a preliminary hearing on Nov. 20 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
