Pennsylvania State Police in Laporte are investigating an incident in which a 2-year-old boy was found in the middle of Route 87 in Cherry Township.
Shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, troopers said a neighbor heard the child crying and found him in the middle of the roadway covered in mud and on a tricycle. The neighbor was able to get him out of the roadway to a safe location, and cleaned him off.
Police said the boy belonged to a nearby residence. The mother was not at home at the time and the father was found sleeping inside.
