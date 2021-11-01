RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — A 9-year-old boy stabbed and killed an 11-year-old boy in Ridgebury Township Saturday evening, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
On Monday, the Bradford County Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide.
The two boys where playing with Nerf guns when a “tug of war” occurred over one of the toys at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.
The 9-year-old was holding a knife during the fight, which he used to cut the victim in his left upper chest and was pronounced dead at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital after life saving attempts were unsuccessful, said police.
