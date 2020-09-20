A Monroe Township woman is in the Bradford County Jail on $20,000 bail after allegedly threatening and paying a foster teen to have sex with him while working as an aid who had a hand in the victim’s placement and care in his foster home.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the 17-year-old victim had been missing from his foster home from Feb. 27 to March 30 of last year, and was eventually found in a car returning from Binghamton. The car belonged to 36-year-old Tabitha Sue Dunn, who was also in the vehicle.
Police said Dunn, who was an aid with Adelphi at the time, paid the teen around $150 a week to have sex with her whenever she wanted it, which the teen told police ended up being about every day while he was missing from his foster home. She also threatened to hurt him or his family, to withhold food from him, and even threatened to wreck her car with him in it if he didn’t do what she wanted. At one point, police said she punched him in the face when he didn’t want to have sex, and another time pressed her elbow into his throat to make him do what she wanted. When the teen tried to avoid her, she tracked him down using the Snapchat location tool or by talking with people she knew he was in contact with. Once back in the custody of Children and Youth Services, Dunn used an alias of Joann from Montrose to send him a letter, which was turned over to police.
The teen, who spent a number of nights at Dunn’s residence while out of the foster home, also claimed that Dunn snorted oxycodone, Percocet, and Xanax, and tried to get him to do it with her. She also provided him alcohol and asked him to get marijuana for her, which he refused, according to police.
During an interview in June 2019, police said Dunn denied any wrongdoing or that there was an ongoing sexual relationship, saying she had met the teen two or three times while he was gone from his home and provided him money and food.
Dunn was charged with the felonies of rape forcible compulsion, rape threat of forcible compulsion, institutional sexual assault, and corruption of minors – defendant age 18 or above.
She was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.