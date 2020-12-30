WELLS TOWNSHIP – Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are currently investigating the left of a 2003 camouflage Polaris 700 ATV bearing registration 99JV14.
Police believe it was stolen from a Wells Township residence at about 7:54 p.m. on Nov. 25.
The victim told police that the ATV had a winch on the front and a black toolbox on the rear rack.
Anyone with information on its location is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
