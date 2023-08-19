Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:

James Carr, 32, Towanda, was sentenced to fines of $200, plus court costs, and restitution in the amount of $310, for the offenses of harassment, summary, and criminal mischief, summary. Trooper Jonathan Mosier of the Pennsylvania State Police arrestedCarr following investigation of an incident that occurred in Asylum Township on Nov. 3, 2022.