Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
James Carr, 32, Towanda, was sentenced to fines of $200, plus court costs, and restitution in the amount of $310, for the offenses of harassment, summary, and criminal mischief, summary. Trooper Jonathan Mosier of the Pennsylvania State Police arrestedCarr following investigation of an incident that occurred in Asylum Township on Nov. 3, 2022.
Autumn Yates, 22, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four days to six months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, misdemeanor. She will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, after ARD was revoked. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Yates following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Oct. 11, 2020.
Angel Lopez, 23, Ithaca, N.Y., was sentenced to a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 10 months to 42 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, felony. Trooper Mondak of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lopez following investigation of an incident that occurred in West Burlington Township on Dec. 27, 2022.
John Palfreyman, 69, Ulster, was sentenced to probation supervision for 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of obstructing administration of law, misdemeanor second degree. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Palfreyman following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Jan. 18, 2023.
Robert Malloy, 66, Ashland, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five days to six months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, misdemeanor. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months. Trooper Santino Alunni of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Malloy following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Feb. 2, 2023.
Cody Page, 34, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, misdemeanor first degree. He will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months. Trooper Steven Marianelli of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Page following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on March 2, 2023.
Michael J. Power, 49, Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, misdemeanor second degree. Trooper Santino Alunni arrested Power following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sheshequin Township on Feb. 19, 2023.
Dylan Crowley, 22, Elmira, N.Y., was sentenced to probation supervision for 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, misdemeanor second degree. Trooper Nathan Ross of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Crowley for the offense occurring on April 12, 2023.
Joshua Merritt, 30, Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to five months, fines of $200, plus court costs, for the offense of defiant trespass, misdemeanor second degree. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Merritt following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township on June 19, 2019.
Christopher VanAuken, 36, Sayre, was sentenced to fines of $1,500, plus court costs, for the offense of harassment, misdemeanor third degree. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested VanAuken for the offense occurring on Dec. 25, 2022.
Sheldon Dukes, 25, Watertown, N.Y., was sentenced to fines of $300, plus court costs, for the offense of possession small amount of marijuana, misdemeanor. Trooper Paul Narcum of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dukes following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on June 27, 2021.
Jamey Evans, 60, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 36 months, fines of $750, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, felony. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Evans for the offense occurring on June 3, 2022.
Chad Crosbie, 32, Elmira, N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to nine months, fines of $500, plus court costs, after probation was revoked, for the offense of retail theft, misdemeanor first degree. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Crosbie for the offense occurring on March 19, 2022.
Karley Johnson, 29, Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 28 days to nine months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance. Detective Michael Lamanna of the Bradford County Drug Task Force arrested Johnson for the offense occurring on Jan. 1, 2022 through Feb. 28, 2022.
Nicholas Jennings, 29, Canton, was sentenced to fines of $200, plus court costs, for the offense of reckless driving, summary. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months. Trooper Jason Goss of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Jennings following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Jan. 30, 2023.
Dean Veleker, 32, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 25 days to 51 days, fines of $100, plus court costs, for the offense of harassment, summary. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Veleker following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Feb. 15, 2023.
Darren Counterman, 31, Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a flat term of 90 days, followed by the Bradford County Drug Treatment Program for 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of four years, nine months, fines of $5,000, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, misdemeanor, driving under the influence, misdemeanor first degree, and driving under the influence, felony third degree. He will also lose his driver’s license for 48 months. Trooper Tyler Cawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Counterman following investigation of incidents that occurred in Asylum Township and Towanda Borough on Dec. 2, 2022, Dec. 23, 2022 and Feb. 16, 2023.
Matthew Shaffer, 34, Burlington, was sentenced to probation supervision for 12 months and restitution of $278, for the offense of flight to avoid apprehension, misdemeanor second degree. Detective Kyle Wisel of the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office arrested Shaffer for the offense occurring on Feb. 27, 2023.
Vincent Bastedo, 35, Laceyville, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five days to six months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence – general impairment second in 10 years, misdemeanor. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months. Trooper Steven Marianelli of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bastedo following investigation of an incident that occurred in Windham Township on Jan. 20, 2023.
Mark Terry, 52, Canton, was sentenced to probation supervision for 12 months, for the offense of flight to avoid apprehension, misdemeanor second degree. Deputy Kurt Brown of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Terry for the offense occurring on April 19, 2023.
Kendrick Lafferty, 29, Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 12 months, after probation was revoked, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor. Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lafferty following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on July 23, 2021.
Colston Gowin, 27, Mehoopany, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to six months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, misdemeanor. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months. Trooper Cody Delfino of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gowin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Borough on Nov. 6, 2022.
Donald Guisewhite, 36, Roaring Branch, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to six months followed by probation supervision for a term of six months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, for the offenses of driving under suspension – sixth or subsequent offense, summary, and fleeing and eluding, misdemeanor second degree. An additional driver’s license suspension of 24 months will be imposed for refusal to submit to blood testing when arrested. Officer Briar Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Guisewhite following investigation of an incident occurring April 15, 2023.
