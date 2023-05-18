Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Sentenced
William Kinner, 32, of Rome, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court cost for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor 1. Trooper Alexander Gushka of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kinner following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on Aug. 25, 2022.
Nicole Day, 34, of Gillett, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of criminal mischief, misdemeanor 2. Trooper Robert Scatena of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Day following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ridgebury Township on Sept. 30, 2022.
Christopher Beesley, 28, of Sayre, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for an aggregate sentence of 106 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $500.00, pus court costs, for the offense of 2 counts of simple assault, 2nd degree misdemeanors. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Beesley for the offenses occurring on Feb. 20, 2022.
Steven Shoemaker, 53, of Laceyville, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months under house arrest, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, 2nd in 10 years, misdemeanor. Trooper Jason Goss of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shoemaker following investigation of an incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township on Oct. 22, 2022.
David Kithcart, III, 30, of Lockwood, NY was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, restitution of $300.00, for the offense of theft, misdemeanor 2. Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Kithcart for the offense occurring on Nov. 23, 2022.
Robert Oliver, Jr., 53, of Wyalusing, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, misdemeanor. Trooper Cody Delfino of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Oliver following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township on June 17, 2022.
Charles Fletcher, 54, of Laceyville, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 11 days to 23 months, 29 days fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Terrorist Threats, Misdemeanor 1. Trooper Leland Loziere of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fletcher following investigation of an incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township on Dec. 19, 2022.
Thomas Bussom, 23, of Athens, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, additionally his driver’s license was suspended for 12 months for a refusal, for the offense of driving under the influence, 1st in 10 years, misdemeanor. Trooper Matthew Mondak of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bussom following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sheshequin Township on Oct. 1, 2022.
Jessica Case, 44, of Troy, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, 1st in10 years, 3rd lifetime, misdemeanor. Trooper Alexander Gushka of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Case following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Borough on May 19, 2022.
Scott Smith, 40, of Maine, NY was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for nine months to 23 months followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, misdemeanor 1 and fleeing and eluding, Felony 3. Officer Rich Horton of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Smith for the offense occurring on Aug. 24, 2022.
Richard Aylesworth, 55, homeless, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 135 days to 21 months, for the offense of 3 counts of simple assault, misdemeanor 2. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Aylesworth for the offense occurring on Dec. 20, 2022.
Caleb Chilson, 32, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, for the offense of simple assault, misdemeanor 2, misdemeanor crime of domestic violence. Sergeant David Lantz of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Chilson for the offense occurring on Jan. 14, 2023.
Robert Shea, 25, of Ulster, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 9 months, for the offense of criminal trespass, felony 3, and criminal mischief, summary. Trooper Brett Cohen of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shea following investigation of an incident that occurred in Leroy Township on Dec. 13, 2022.
Fred Barnes, Jr., 26, of Sayre, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to 20 days, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of illegally operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, misdemeanor. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Barnes for the offense occurring Sept. 6, 2022.
