Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Sentenced
Mark Thetga, 34, Sayre, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 5 days to 6 months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, and he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, 2nd in 10, misdemeanor, refusal. Trooper Nathan Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Thetga following investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Township on July 5, 2022.
Sara Nash, 41, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 15 months, for the offenses of simple assault, misdemeanor 2 and indirect criminal contempt. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Nash following investigation of an incident that occurred in Asylym Township on December 3, 2022.
Jessica Barnes, 38, of Canton, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, restitution of $203.83, plus court costs, for the offense of access device fraud, misdemeanor 1. Chief Doug Seeley of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Barnes for the offense occurring on August 27, 2022.
Destiny Barnes, 23, of Sayre, PA was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 4 years to 8 years, consecutive to other sentences after the Bradford County Treatment Court Program was revoked, for the offenses of possession with intent to deliver (fentanyl), felony, criminal use of communication facility, felony 3. Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Barnes for the offense occurring on January 5, 2022.
Harry Haulton, 66, of Athens, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, for the offense of simple assault, misdemeanor 2. Officer Thomas Roberts of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Haulton for the offense occurring on August 18, 2022.
Jon-Erik Crawford, 33, of Canton, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fine of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, 1st in 10 years, misdemeanor. Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Crawford following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on October 2, 2022.
Brendan Matthews, 20, of Troy, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 month for the offense of possession with the intent to deliver/marijuana, felony. Trooper Cody Delfino of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Matthews following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on February 14, 2023.
Jamie Douglas, 49, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 months to 60 months, consecutive to other sentences, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence – high rate, 3rd in 10 years, misdemeanor 1. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Douglas following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on July 3, 2022.
Angelique Fretz, 47, of Monroeton, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 12 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, after probation was revoked, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor 1. Blade Bernosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fretz following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Borough on July 25, 2018.
Nakia Carpenter, 28, of Roaring Branch, PA was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 23 months, 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $800.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of conspiracy – materially false statements, felony 3, and sale/transfer firearm, misdemeanor 2. Trooper Cody Scepaniak of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Carpenter following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sayre Borough on May 24, 2021.
Gary Barbur, 62, of Waverly, NY was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 6 months, fines of $ 300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence – general impairment, 2nd in 10 years, misdemeanor. Trooper Jason Goss of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Barbur following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on February 8, 2022.
Thomas Kauffman, 23, of Troy, PA was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for an aggregate sentence of 8 months to 48 months, for the offenses of retail theft, misdemeanor 1, and theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor 1. Trooper Brett Cohen and Trooper Dane Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kauffman following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on December 2, 2022 and Litchfield Township between the dates of November 6, 2022 and November 10, 2022.
Kaleah Seitz, 37, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, for the offense of receiving stolen property, felony 3. Officer Cody Welch of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Seitz for the offense occurring on October 26, 2022.
Shana McAlmont, 37, of Towanda, PA was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 6 years to 12 years, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of criminal conspiracy, materially false written statements on firearm application, felony 3, and criminal conspiracy – sale /transfer firearms, felony 2. Trooper Cody Scepaniak of the Pennsylvania State Police and Special Agent Daniel Block of the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office arrested McAlmont following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough between the dates of June 16, 2021 and July 10, 2021.
