Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Gary Joslyn, 50, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to 90 days, fines of $300, plus court costs for the offense of ignition interlock, misdemeanor. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months.
Trooper Jason Goss of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Joslyn following investigation of an incident that occurred in Burlington Township on March 29, 2023.
Brian Taber, 48, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one month to 15 months followed by probation supervision for a term of six months for the offense of resisting arrest, misdemeanor second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor.
Deputy Kurt Brown of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Taber on April 19, 2023 and Trooper Michael Morariu arrested Taber following investigation of an incident that occurred in Granville Township on Aug. 18, 2021.
Brandon Tappen, 40, Waverly, N.Y., was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 15 months for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor.
Officer Christopher Warren of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Tappen for the offense occurring on Jan. 29, 2023.
Dighton Lane, IV, 36, Edwardsville, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to 83 days for the offense of retail theft, felony third degree.
Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lane following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Dec. 10, 2022.
Herzel Arroyo, 24, New Britian, Conn., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven days to 21 months, restitution of $19,945.77, joint and several with co-defendants for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, felony third degree.
Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Arroyo for the offense occurring on April 5, 2022.
Joshua Babcock, 24, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for eight months to 23 months, fines of $500 for the offense of fleeing and eluding, felony third degree. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, after County Intermediate Punishment was revoked.
Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Babcock following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Aug. 21, 2020.
Moshe Narboni, 64, Philadelphia, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 267 days to 23 months, 15 days for the offense of indecent assault, misdemeanor second degree. He will also have to register as a sex offender for 15 years.
Trooper Copy Scepaniak of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Narboni following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on July 15, 2022.
Raymond Andrews, 39, Waverly, N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 21 months for the offenses of terroristic threats, misdemeanor first degree, and firearms not to be carried without a license, misdemeanor first degree.
Officer Casey Shiposh and Officer Nathan Ross of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Andrews for the offenses occurring on Dec. 15, 2021 and March 25, 2023.
David Taylor, 44, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs for the offense of driving under the influence, misdemeanor first degree. He will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months.
Trooper Steven Marianelli of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Taylor following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on Aug. 17, 2022.
Angelique Fretz, 46, Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four months to 12 months, fines of $250, plus court costs for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor first degree.
Trooper Blade Bernosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fretz following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Borough on July 25, 2018.
Hilmont Talada, 46, of Waverly, N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for five months to 18 months, fines of $500, plus court costs for the offense of fleeing and eluding, misdemeanor second degree.
Officer Thomas Roberts of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Talada for the offense occurring on Nov. 30, 2022.
