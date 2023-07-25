Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:

Gary Joslyn, 50, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to 90 days, fines of $300, plus court costs for the offense of ignition interlock, misdemeanor. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months.