Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:

Justin Rightmire, 37, Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $300, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, first in 10 years, misdemeanor. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, after probation was revoked. Robert Scatena of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Rightmire following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ridgebury Township on Aug. 5, 2022.