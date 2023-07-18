Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Justin Rightmire, 37, Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $300, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, first in 10 years, misdemeanor. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, after probation was revoked. Robert Scatena of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Rightmire following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ridgebury Township on Aug. 5, 2022.
Orind Dibble, 26, Athens, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $750, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, misdemeanor 2. Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Dibble for the offense occurring on Oct. 29, 2022.
Mary White, 48, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $250, plus court costs, for the offense of harassment, misdemeanor 3. Trooper Matthew Mondak of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested White following investigation of an incident that occurred in Albany Township on Jan. 2, 2023.
James Mckean, 41, Monroeton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $700, plus court costs, for the offense of transfer of firearms – duty of other persons, misdemeanor 2. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mckean following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Borough on Oct. 1, 2021.
Christopher Naylor, 18, Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of nine months, fines of $250, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, misdemeanor 2. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Naylor for the offense occurring on Feb. 11, 2023.
Trevor Hartford, 27, of Canton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, misdemeanor 2. Corporal Norman Strauss of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hartford following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on Dec. 18, 2022.
Corey G. Stillman, 29, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 months to six years, restitution of $313.21 and $2,140, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, felony 3, escape, felony 3, and theft by unlawful taking, misdemeanor 1. Officer Jeremy Horton, Officer Nikki Hoffman, and Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Stillman for the offenses on Dec. 16, 2022, Dec. 23, 2022 and Nov. 24, 2021.
Catherine Bride, 36, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1,035, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influemnce, first in 10 years, misdemeanor and maximum speed limits, summary. She will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months. Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bride following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Aug. 28, 2022.
Michael Widrig, 35, Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 54 months to 10 years, followed by probation supervision for a term of 10 years, for the offenses of sexual assault, felony 2, and endangering the welfare of a child, felony 3. He will be on the Sex Offender Registration for a lifetime. Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Widrig for the offense occurring on Jan. 8, 2022.
Joseph Tubbs, 19, Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 15 months, for the offenses of false imprisonment, misdemeanor 2 and impersonating public official, misdemeanor 2. Trooper Nathan Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Tubbs following investigation of an incident that occurred in Smithfield Township on July 29, 2022.
Kevin Kinsman, 45, Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 42 months, for the offense of fleeing and eluding, felony 3. Trooper Nathan Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kinsman following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Sept. 2, 2022.
Heidi Benjamin, 35, Elmira, N.Y. was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 23 months, 29 days followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felony, and possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor. Trooper Leland Loziere and Trooper Anh Le of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Benjamin following investigation of incidents that occurred in West Burlington Township on Dec. 7, 2020 and April 28, 2021.
