Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Robert Uitz, 28, Kingston, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 9 to 42 months, fines of $1,800, restitution of $7,554.18, plus court costs, for the offenses of driving under the Influence, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and harassment, a summary offense. Trooper Christopher Decatur of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Uitz following investigation of incidents that occurred in Canton Borough on Jan. 24, 2021.
Michelle Stedge, 42, Elmira, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 4 to 24 months. Stedge had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Stedge’s offense was retail theft, a misdemeanor. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Stedge for the offense occurring on Oct. 17, 2017.
Casey House, 34, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 to 24 months, fines of $250, plus court costs. House had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. House’s offenses are two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Trooper Terence Foley and Trooper Blade Bernosky, both of the Pennsylvania State Police, arrested House following investigation of incidents that occurred July 10, 2017 in Monroe Borough, and July 17, 2017, also in Monroe Borough.
Daniel Cole, 22, of Nichols, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 48 hours to 6 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cole following investigation of an incident that occurred in Warren Township on June 17, 2020.
Elizabeth Mullican, 25, of Wyalusing, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and hindering apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Waylon Smith and Trooper Cody Delfino, both of the Pennsylvania State Police, arrested Mullican for the offenses on Aug. 4, 2020 in Rome Borough, and Feb. 10, 2021 in Rome Township.
Michael J. Owen, 30, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 7 to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, a felony offense. Officer Christopher Warren of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Owen for the offense occurring on March 2, 2020.
Ryan Hathaway, 39, Oneonta, NY was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 to 24 months, restitution of $400, plus court costs, for the offense of burglary of a home with no person present, a felony offense. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hathaway following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on April 10, 2020.
Stormey Kissell, 30, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 2 years, fines of $2,200, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 24 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence-controlled substance, (1st offense in 10 years), misdemeanor, fleeing and eluding, a felony offense, flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and driving while license of suspended, a summary offense. Officer Michael Lamanna of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Kissell for some of the offenses occurring on July 27, 2020. Trooper Stephen Lehner and Trooper George Jones of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kissell following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Township and Wysox Township on Aug. 20, 2020, and Oct. 9, 2020.
Kevin M. Schlosser Jr., 31, of Waverly, NY, was re-sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility for 38 days to 3 years, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence-controlled substance-(child in car), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Mohamed Saloukha of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Schlosser following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on Aug. 18, 2017.
Ashley Shinault, 37, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 to 24 months, fines of $1,000, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence-controlled substance, (1st in 10 years), (children in car), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Shinault for the offense occurring on Aug. 30, 2020. Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shinault following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on Sept. 5, 2020.
Austin T. Gowin, 28, of Laceyville, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gowin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township on Feb. 26, 2021.
Justin Wheeler, 33, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 9 to 36 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wheeler following investigation of an incident that occurred in Smithfield Township on Jan. 5, 2021.
Brandon M. Sweet, 35, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 16 to 48 months, fines of $3,000, for the offenses of terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree, simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Sweet for the offenses occurring on July 10, 2020.
Scott L. Sutton, 52, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 months to 23 months 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession with intent to deliver-methamphetamine, (< 2.5 grams), a felony offense, firearms not to be carried without a license, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Benjamin Markosky and Trooper Brian Atherholt both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sutton following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on Aug. 3, 2020, and March 4, 2021.
