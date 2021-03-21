Bradford County District Attorney reports that the following persons recently were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Roy Richardson, 28, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 5 days to 6 months, fines of $300 plus court costs. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Trooper Tyler Cawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Richardson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Armenia Township on Aug. 16, 2020.
Angelo S. Johnson, 33, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on April 22, 2020.
James J. Mordent, 24, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 21 months to 60 months, (5 years), plus cost costs, for the offenses of aggravated harassment by prisoner, a felony of the third degree, and aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree. Trooper Waylon Smith and Trooper Robert Scatena of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mordent following investigation of incidents that occurred in West Burlington Township on July 12, 2020 and Aug. 13, 2020.
Autumn Clark, 21, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Clark for the offense occurring on June 4, 2020.
Steven Stack, 40, of Lockwood, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 40 months to 80 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of failure to comply with SORNA registration, a felony of the second degree. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stack following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Feb. 27, 2019.
Matthew Jenner, 38, New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 3 months to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, Jenner’s sentences are consecutive to his other sentences. Jenner’s offense on this case is driving under the influence, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Trooper Cody Delfino of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Jenner following investigation of an incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township on Oct. 9, 2020.
Dennis Smith, 28, Wellsville, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months 157 days to 59 months and 29 days, plus court costs. Smith’s sentence is consecutive to his other sentences, Smith’s offenses are two counts of aggravated harassment by prisoner, felonies of the third degree. Trooper Brianna Hollenbeck and Trooper Waylon Smith both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Smith following investigations of incidents that occurred in West Burlington Township on March 14, 2020 and March 17, 2020.
Lindsey Bashore, 27, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 21 to 60 months, fines of $2,750; she will lose her driver’s license for 12 months. Bashore had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Bashore’s offenses are theft by unlawful taking, a felony of the third degree, criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree, driving under the influence, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Bashore for offenses occurring on July 26, 2020. Trooper Anh Le and Trooper Christopher Decatur both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bashore following investigations of an incidents that occurred in Sheshequin and Burlington Townships on Nov. 9, 2020, and Nov. 22, 2020.
