Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Erin Harrigan, 36, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 60 days to 12 months, fines of $500.00, restitution of $146.08, plus court costs, for the offense of Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer James Condusta of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Harrigan for the offense on Feb. 17, 2019.
Sheena Barto, 36, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for nine days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, followed by Probation Supervision for 12 months, for the offenses of Defiant Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and Endangering Welfare of Children, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer George Nichols and Officer Nate Ross both of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Barto for the offenses occurring on Feb. 16, 2019 and June 24, 2019.
Calvin Kitchings, 39, Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 18 months, fines of $500.00, restitution of $996.26, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Retail Theft, one a misdemeanor of the first degree and the other a summary offense. Officer Tyler Young and Officer Thomas VanFleet both of the Athens Township Police Department Police Department arrested Kitchings for the offenses occurring on March 2, 2019, and March 4, 2019.
Elizabeth Hagadorn, 30, Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hagadorn following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on Jan. 23, 2020.
Gregory VanDyke, 40, West Burlington, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for three years, 28 months, 21 days to nine years, 29 months, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree, Driving Under the Influence, (first in 10), misdemeanor, Harassment, a summary offense and, Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony, (meth). Officer Casey Shiposh, Officer Jeremy Horton and Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested VanDyke for the offenses occurring on Sept. 6, 2019, Oct. 2, 2019, and Nov. 11, 2019.
Damien Kirkey, 28, Troy, was sentenced to Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Andrew Hurchick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kirkey following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on Oct. 18, 2019.
James Gaitings, 53, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for two years, one month, to five years, six months, plus court costs, for the offenses of flight to Avoid Apprehension, a felony of the third degree, two counts of Reckless endangering another, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Garret Smith of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Gaitings for the offenses occurring on July 7, 2019
Daniel Bustin, 29, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility for 10 months to 23 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, plus court costs, restitution of $22,003.00, for the offenses of Burglary, a felony of the first degree. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Bustin for the offense on July 17, 2019.
Stevi Griffith, 30, Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $100.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Altered, Forged, Counterfeit Documents, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Griffith following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Sept. 21, 2019.
Robert Mackiewicz, 40, Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (highest rate), (first in 10), a misdemeanor. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mackiewicz following investigation of an incident that occurred in Stevens Township on Dec. 12, 2018.
John Kraus, 54, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Krauss for the offense occurring on Oct. 21, 2019.
Robert Mackiewicz, 40, Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven months to 14 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Criminal Trespass, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mackiewicz following investigation of an incident that occurred in Pike Township on Feb. 3, 2019.
Anthony Bates, 30, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 50 days to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Deputy Daniel Bush of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Department arrested Bates for the offense occurring on Feb. 24, 2020.
Walter L. Sparbanie Jr., 56, Towanda, was sentenced to Bradford County Correctional Facility for 32 days to six months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (highest rate), (second in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Shawn Flynn of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sparbanie following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Aug. 24, 2019.
