District Attorney Chad Salsman reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
SENTENCED:
Lisa Maciejczak, 48, Towanda, was resentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 14 days to five months, plus court costs, restitution of $849.00, for the offense of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. This sentence is consecutive to her other sentences. Trooper Andrew Hurchick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Maciejczak following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on July 9, 2019.
Lisa Maciejczak, 48, Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Defiant Trespass, misdemeanor of the third degree. This sentence is consecutive to her other sentences. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Maciejczak following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on June 10, 2019.
April M. Shaw, 34, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 59 days to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Briar Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Shaw for the offense occurring on Oct. 1, 2019.
Michael Horton, 38, Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for six months, plus court costs, for the offense of Attempted Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Horton following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sheshequin Township on Oct. 14, 2019.
James T. Morris, 21, Athens, was sentenced Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Timothy Cahill of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Morris for the offense occurring on Aug. 22, 2019.
Tabitha G. Torres, 39, Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $500.00, restitution of $18,222.95, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Nate Lewis of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Torres following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sayre Borough on Jan. 13, 2018.
