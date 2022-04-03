Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Isaiah J. Stewart, 21, Troy, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, (domestic violence), a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Stewart for the offense occurring on July 29, 2021.
Riley Kepner-Card, 27, Sayre, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months, which will be consecutive to current probation, plus court costs, for the offense of indecent sexual assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Jeremy Horton of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Kepner- Card for the offense occurring on February 9, 2021.
Jordan S. Kinner, 37, Troy, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months to 23 months 29 days, fines of $500.00, restitution of $5219.75, plus court costs, for the offense of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Sergeant Trent Wright of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Kinner for the offense occurring on January 25, 2020.
Tia Blake, 38, of Gillett, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, 2 she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance,(1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Chief Ralph Dooley of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Blake for the offense on August 19, 2021.
Victor N. Sholly, 68, of Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, he will lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (1 st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Officer Tyler Young of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Sholly for the offense on October 3, 2021.
Damian B. Walter, 19, of Wyalusing, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 23 months 29 days, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault-crime of domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Walter following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Borough on June 25, 2021.
Laura McCormack, 58, of Towanda, PA, was resentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 15 days to 12 months. McCormack had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. McCormack will pay fines of $500.00, restitution of $250.00 for the offense of theft by unlawful taking. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McCormack following investigation of an incident that occurred in August 16, 2019, in North Towanda Township.
Dyllan B. Tinna, 26, of New Albany, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term 12 months, plus court costs, restitution of $375.08, for the offense of attempted criminal trespass, a felony of the second degree. Trooper Stephen Mascaro of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Tinna following investigation of an incident that occurred in Terry Township on September 23, 2021.
Amber Best, 32, of Columbia X-Roads, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Best following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on June 15, 2021.
Sean Tina Lou Whitmarsh, 57, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 57 months to 156 months, fines of $3000.00, restitution of $9490.00, for the offenses of 5 counts of Burglary, felonies of the first degree, and flight to avoid apprehension, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Whitmarsh following investigation of incidents that occurred in Troy, PA on January 29, 2021. Officer Briar Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department also arrested Whitmarsh for the offenses occurring on March 18, 2021.
Brandon M. Davis, 34, of Gillett, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Tyler Cawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Davis following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on February 11, 2021.
Doyle K. Bonnell, 23, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 6 months to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bonnell following investigation of an incident that occurred in the Bradford County Correctional Facility in West Burlington Township on October 21, 2021.
Dustin L. Hubbell, 27, of Spencer, NY, was sentenced in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 28 days to 57 days, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Officer Christopher Warren of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Hubbell for the offense occurring in Athens Township on December 12, 2021.
Clyde Schuyler, 25, of Sayre, PA, was sentenced probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Tyler Cawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Schuyler following investigation of an incident in South Creek Township on November 21, 2020.
Christopher Applegate, 39, of Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months to 12 months, plus court costs, and restitution of $5222.25, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Jeremy Horton of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Applegate in Sayre Borough on September 23, 2021.
