Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
John Vanderpool Jr., 35, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one month to 12 months, fines of $500.00, restitution of $300.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Fleeing and Eluding. Trooper Patrick Roman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of an incident that occurred in Asylum Township on July 13, 2018.
Tyler Taylor, 22, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of two months and 42 days to 18 months, fines of $600.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Indirect Criminal Contempt. Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Taylor following investigation of incidents that occurred in Columbia and Smithfield townships on July 30, 2019, July 31, 2019 and May 29, 2019.
Christopher Heasley, 31, of Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 60 days to 12 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Heasley following investigation of an incident that occurred in Springfield Township on Oct. 26, 2018.
Pauline Breese, 38, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 50 days to 100 days, no fines imposed, restitution of $1,615.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Criminal Trespass, a felony of the third degree. Breese had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Trooper Robert Richter of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Breese following investigation of incidents that occurred in various places in Bradford County on Dec. 24, 2016.
Rodney Kithcart, 44, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 24 months to 96 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 11 years, fines of $4,500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving Under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree, Highest rate DUI, (third in 10), a felony of the third degree, and General Impairment, DUI, (fourth in 10), a felony of the third degree. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Kithcart for the offenses occurring on July 27, 2019. Trooper Patrick Roman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kithcart following investigation of incidents that occurred in Ulster Township on May 4, 2019.
Robert Devine, 57, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 14 months to 36 months, restitution of $4,750.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Institutional Vandalism, a felony of the third degree. Chief Randy Epler of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Devine for the offense occurring on Oct. 7, 2019.
Robert Swackhammer, 24, Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for eight months to 24 months, fines of $250.00, restitution of $3,900.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Burglary, a felony of the second degree. Trooper Andrew Hurchick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Swackhammer following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on May 3, 2019.
Kenneth Fletcher, 25, Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 65 days to 18 months, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, pay fines of $1,350.00, restitution of $1,965.23, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (first in 10), (drugs), a misdemeanor, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department and Officer Derek Dekar of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Fletcher for the offenses occurring on June 13, 2017, and Aug. 11, 2018, in Athens Township and Athens Borough.
