District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Arthur C. Everly, 41, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 to 23 months 29 days, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, for the offenses of defiant trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Bryan Bellows and Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Everly for the offenses occurring on Oct. 6, 2019 and Nov. 19, 2019.
Boe J. Blake, 42, of Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 59 days to 18 months, plus court costs for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Blake following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on Nov. 25, 2020.
Daniel Rumsey, 23, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 to 23 months 29 days, fines of $550, plus cost courts, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, a felony. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Rumsey for the offense occurring on Sept. 2, 2019.
Christopher Acham, 36, of Wilkes-Barre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, and fines of $750, plus court costs, for the offense of cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Rick Finnegan of the PA Game Commission arrested Acham for the offense occurring on Dec. 20, 2021.
Edward C. Burgess, 23, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 8 to 23 months 29 days, will pay fines of $500 plus court costs, for the offense of statutory sexual assault, 4-8 years old, a felony of the second degree. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Burgess following investigation of incidents that occurred in Tuscarora Township on June through August 2017.
