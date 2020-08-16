Bradford County District Attorney Chad M. Salsman reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Sentenced
Craig Fitzgerald, 39, New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven days to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of six months, fines of $100.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Steven Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fitzgerald following investigation of incidents that occurred in New Albany Borough on Feb. 26, 2020.
Amanda Figard, 28, Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Defiant Trespass, misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Figard following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on June 27, 2020.
Dennis L. Smith, 27, Wellsville, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of four years, for the offenses of two counts Aggravated Assault by Prisoner, felonies of the third degree. Trooper Brianna Hollenbeck and Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Smith following investigation of incidents that occurred in West Burlington Township on March 14, 2020 and March 17, 2020.
Palani Hokoana, 45, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four months to 23 months, 29 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drug Related), (2/10), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hokoana for the offense occurring on March 11, 2019.
Levi Sutton, 26, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for nine months to 24 months, plus court costs, restitution of $876.19, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested March 11, 2019.
Dalton T. Breese, 20, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 61 days to 18 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, a felony of the third degree. Officer Nate Ross of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Breese for the offense occurring on Nov. 12, 2019.
Doyle Bonnell, 21, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 42 days to 84 days, plus court costs, for the offenses of Institutional Vandalism, a misdemeanor of the second degree and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bonnell following investigation of incidents that occurred in Troy Borough on Jan. 30, 2020.
Kristy Houseknecht, 31, Athens, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, restitution of $209.82, for two counts of Retail Theft, misdemeanors of the second degree. Officer Daniel Thomas and Officer John Fedorchak both of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Houseknecht for offenses occurring on Feb. 10, 2019, and March 23, 2019.
Gerald Greene, 27, Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 84 months, fines of $2,500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence , (3/10), a felony of the third degree. Trooper Leland Loziere of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Greene following investigation of an incident that that occurred in South Creek Township on Jan. 27, 2020.
