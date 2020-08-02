Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Court of Common Pleas in Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Bradley Shepard, 22, of Monroeton, was resentenced to Probation Supervisor for a term of nine months, fines of $150.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and Harassment, a summary offense. Officer Jeremy Horton of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Shepard for the offenses occurring on May 22, 2018.
Michael L. Lyon Jr., 36, of Erin, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five months to 12 months, fines of $750.00, restitution of $71.86, plus court costs for the offense of Conspiracy to Commit Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Lyon Jr for the offense occurring on Jan. 12, 2020.
Zachariah Mark Blackwell, 21, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 38 days to 12 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $25.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor, and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Blackwell following investigation of incidents that occurred in Standing Stone Township on March 18, 2020. Officers Michael Lamanna and Derek Campbell of the Towanda Borough Police Department and the Bradford County Sheriff’s Department arrested Blackwell for the offenses occurring on March 15, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2020.
Emma J. Washington, 40, Wysox, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (General Impairment), (1/10), a misdemeanor. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Washington for the offense occurring on January 19, 2020.
Matthew Kapitula, 32, Dallas, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days (flat), followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $15,000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense, Driving under the Influence, (highest rate), (second in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kapitula following investigation of an incident that occurred in Armenia Township on Dec. 12, 2019.
Dakota J. Wood, 26, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of nine months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Harassment, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Wood for the offense on Jan. 27, 2020.
Kristie Kern, 30, Granville Summit, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 48 months, fines of $1,000.00, restitution of $3,687.69, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a felony of the third degree. Kern’s sentences are consecutive to his other sentences. Chief Ralph Dooley of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Kern for the offense occurring on Jan. 2, 2019.
Sabrina Teneyek, 44, Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 24 months to 60 months, fines of $2,000.00, restitution of $200.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Richard Horton of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Teneyek for the offenses occurring on Jan. 10, 2020. Trooper John Kesheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Teneyek following investigation of incidents that occurred in Rome Township on Nov. 26, 2019.
Brian Hart, 34, of Towanda, was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 89 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hart following investigation of an incident that occurred in Burlington Township on Nov. 13, 2019.
Brandon W. Luckman, 32, of Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Luckman following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on Dec. 31, 2019.
Ashley Jo White, 34, of Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $100.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested White for the offense occurring on Jan. 14, 2020.
John Vanderpool, 35, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 75 days to five months, 15 days, fine of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Terroristic Threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Vanderpool’s sentence is consecutive to his other sentences. Trooper Ryan Balch of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of an incident that occurred in Asylum Township on Nov. 23, 2019.
Jeffrey L. Raker, 55, of Johnson City, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, (first in 10), a misdemeanor, and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Raker following investigation of incidents that occurred in Franklin Township on Aug. 29, 2019.
Brandon Casselbury, 31, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 27 months to 60 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Aggravated Assault by Vehicle while DUI, a felony of the second degree. Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Casselbury following investigation of an incident that occurred in Burlington Township on Nov. 14, 2019.
Derek C. Matson, 33, of Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 100 days to two years, Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license of 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, (second in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Matson for the offense occurring on July 23, 2019.
