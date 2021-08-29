Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following persons were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Stevi Griffith, 31, Towanda, was re-sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 to 23 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of altered, forged, counterfeit documents, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Griffith had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Trooper Scott Hawley and Trooper Michael Tracy both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Griffith following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on May 15, 2019, and Sept. 2, 2019.
Chandler Trowbridge, 22, Rome, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 month 72 hours to 6 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs; he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, disarming a law enforcement officer, a felony of the third degree, and simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Garrett Smith of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Trowbridge for the offense occurring on March 16, 2012. Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Trowbridge following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sayre Borough on March 26, 2021.
Trevor Prough, 28, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 5 to 18 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of simple assault, a misdemeanor, domestic violence, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Prough for the offenses occurring on Nov. 19, 2019.
Bradley Shepard, 23, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 to 12 months, plus court costs. Shepard had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing, for the offense of firearm not to be carried without a license, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Shepard for the offense occurring on June 6, 2021.
Chelsea Darling, 27, of Waverly, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. She will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Darling for the offense occurring on Feb. 27, 2021.
Shawn Wagner, 23, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 51 days to 12 months, fines of $750, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Officer Briar Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Wagner for the offense occurring on Jan. 12, 2021.
Tyler McCormick, 25 of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $750, for the offense of flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Christopher Decatur of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McCormick following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Feb. 23, 2021.
Dylan Moshier, 32, of Waverly, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs; he will also loses his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Moshier for the offense occurring on Jan. 28, 2021.
Keith Ruppel, 29, of Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, (highest rate), (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months. Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ruppel following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Oct. 24, 2020.
Austin Foutz, 22, of Roaring Branch, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 204 days to 18 months, fines of $1,750, plus court costs, for the offenses of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, a felony of the third degree, and driving under the influence, (highest rate), (2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months. Trooper Phillip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Foutz following investigation of an incident that occurred on Granville Township on Jan. 31, 2021.
Hillmont Talada, 43, Waverly, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 12 months, fines of $750, plus court costs. Talada had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was evoked and the case was set for resentencing for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Talada for the offense occurring on Sept. 2, 2019.
