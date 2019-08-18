Teri Lynn Walters, 22, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Furnishing Alcohol to Minors, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Walters for the offense occurring on Dec. 22, 2018.
Cassidy Slingerland, 20, Troy, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $100.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Slingerland for the offense occurring in Jan. 12, 2019.
Danielle Montgomery, 23, Binghamton, New York, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Montgomery for the offense occurring on Oct. 28, 2018.
Zachary Moore, 21, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 29 days to12 months, fines of $150.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Delivery of Marijuana, a felony offense. Narcotics Agent Ian Urbanski of the Attorney General’s Office arrested Moore on June 3, 2019 in Sayre Borough.
David Bennett, 52, Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to six months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs; he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Officer Derek Dekar of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Bennett for the offense occurring on April 3, 2019.
Peter Ferreri, 32, unknown, was re-sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $150.00, plus court costs, restitution of $519.95, Ferreri’s sentence is consecutive to his other sentences, he had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for re-sentencing, for the offense of Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Ferreri for the offense occurring on May 1, 2018.
Angelique Fretz, 45, Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, restitution of $639.00, Fretz had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing, for the offenses of Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Shaun Flynn of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fretz following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Borough on Oct. 14, 2018.
Brian Yaggie, 27, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days (flat), County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months, fines of $2500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Marcus Watkins of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Yaggie for the offense occurring on Jan. 26, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered pleas of guilty in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Bradly Trobaugh, 29, Wyalusing, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trobaugh will be sentenced on Oct. 3, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Trobaugh following investigation of an incident that occurred in Burlington Township on Feb. 2, 2019.
Brian Yaggie, 27, Canton, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Yaggie was sentenced today. Officer Marcus Watkins of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Yaggie for the offense on Jan. 26, 2019.
Bryant Engle, 30, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Flight to Avoid Apprehension, a felony of the third degree, Driving under the Influence, (Drugs), (4/10), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Engle will be sentenced on a later date following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Ryan Edsell and Officer Michael Lamanna both of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Engle for the offenses on May 21, 2019 and Nov. 8, 2018, and Trooper Patrick Roman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Engle following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Oct. 19, 2018.
Jesse Blake, 24, Waverly, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Aggravated Assault, a felony of the first degree, two counts of Statutory Sexual Assault, both felonies of the second degree, and Corruption of Minors, a felony of the third degree. Blake will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Tyler Young of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Blake for the offenses on March 26, 2019, and Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Blake following investigation of incidents that occurred in West Burlington Township on Jan. 6, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
George Heskell Jr, 45, Wyalusing, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Heskell will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Herkell must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Herkell for the offense on Feb. 25, 2019 in Wysox Township.
Brittany Wells, 27, Athens, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Wells will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Wells must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 30 days. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges in March 17, 2019 for the offense in Sayre Borough.
