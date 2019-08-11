District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
SENTENCED
Cory Briggs, 33, of Gillett was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 59 days to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Briggs for the offense occurring on Jan. 1, 2019.
Jennifer Weil, 33, of Sayre was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $400.00, and restitution of $263.94, for the offense of Theft by Deception, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Weil for the offense occurring on Dec. 1, 2018.
Zachary Akins, 22, of Elmira, New York, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, and fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Akins following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sayre Borough on Dec. 20, 2018.
Tyler Keir, 25, of Rome was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, and fines of $200.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Keir following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on Oct. 14, 2018.
Tiffany Johnson, 34, of Towanda was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two days to six months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 18 months, plus cost courts, for the offenses of three counts of Simple Assault, misdemeanors of the second degree, and Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Terence Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda on Jan. 11, 2019.
Cole Harrigan, 40, of Athens was sentenced to incarceration of the Bradford County Correctional Facility of 95 days to three years, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, and fines of $2000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence (2nd in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Sergeant James Shaw of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Harrigan for the offense occurring on Nov. 8, 2018.
James Carr, 28, of Ulster was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, plus court costs, for the offense of Harassment, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Carr for the offense occurring on Dec. 8, 2018.
Derek Reed, 23, of Sayre was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of three years, plus court costs, for the offense of Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Reed following investigation of an incident that occurred on Sayre Borough on July 2, 2019.
William Parsons, 48, Wyalusing was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for four months to 24 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Parsons following investigation of the incident that occurred in Troy Township on June 15, 2018.
GUILTY PLEAS
Adam Mills, 21, Ulster, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Mills will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department Trooper Michael Podolinski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mills following investigation of an incident that occurred in Burlington Borough on June 1, 2017.
Dana Cabucci, 51, New Albany, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Cabucci will be sentenced on Sept. 23, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cabucci following investigation of an incident that occurred in Albany Township on Jan. 17, 2019.
James Raymond, 28, Gillett, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Fleeing and Eluding, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Recklessly Endangering another Person, also a misdemeanor of the second degree. Raymond will be sentenced on Sept. 23, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Raymond for the offense on March 17, 2019.
Samuel Ackley, 57, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Burglary, a felony of the second degree, and Criminal Trespass, a felony of the second degree. Ackley will be sentenced on Sept. 26, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Reiner and Trooper Bednarski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ackley following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on Feb. 8, 2019 and Feb. 9, 2019.
Cody Overpeck, 30, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Flight to Avoid Apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Overpeck will be sentenced on Sept. 26, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Deputy Dan Bush of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Overpeck for the offense on March 15, 2019.
Allen Houseweart, 26, Canton, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Tampering with Records, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Houseweart will be sentenced on Sept. 26, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Marc Watkins of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Houseweart for the offense on Feb. 1, 2019.
Joshua Cook, 28, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Cook will be sentenced on Sept. 23, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Timothy Cahill of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Cook for the offense on April 8, 2019.
Brandon Wilson, 20, Rome, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana, a misdemeanor. Wilson was sentenced to pay a fine of $500.00. Trooper Drew Godfrey of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wilson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Rome Township on Aug. 19, 2017.
Letitia Frye-Irish, 47, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Soliciting Another to Commit the Crime of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Frye-Irish will be sentenced on Sept. 26, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer James Condusta of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Frye-Irish for the offense on Oct. 19, 2018.
Desiree Bump, 28, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Bump will be sentenced on Sept. 26, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer James Condusta of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Bump for the offense on Oct. 19, 2018.
Jake Lineburg, 23, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Fleeing and Eluding, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Driving under Suspension, a summary offense. Lineburg will be sentenced on Sept. 26, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Lineburg for the offense on Oct. 24, 2018.
James A. Kovalcin, 48, Exeter, Pennsylvania, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Driving under ARD Suspension, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Kovalcin will be sentenced at a later date following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department and evaluation by the Department of Corrections. Trooper Justin Walter of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kovalcin following investigation of incidents that occurred in Tuscarora Township on Aug. 12, 2018.
Nicole Guinane, 34, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. Guinane will be sentenced on Sept. 5, 2019, following preparation of a presentenced report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Joseph Bednarski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Guinane following investigation of an incident that occurred in Smithfield Township on June 13, 2018.
“Maxed out” state prison inmates from Bradford County
The Department of Corrections has reported that three persons sentenced by Bradford County courts have served their maximum sentences and have been released in July:
• Chaz Talada, after serving five years, Talada was sentenced for a robbery of a bank in East Smithfield. His sentence was two to five years.
• Cory Tucker, after serving seven and a half years, Tucker was sentenced to two felony counts for causing serious injury by vehicle code violations. One violation was un-licensed operation. The other was driving under the influence of drugs. His sentence was three to seven and a half years.
• Joshua Whitehead, after serving six years, Whitehead was sentenced for felony criminal trespass, felony intimidation of witnesses and terrorist threats. His sentence was three to six years.
The Department of Corrections does not release information about why inmates were not paroled before the maximum sentence expired.
Prisoners may apply for parole after their minimum sentences have been served. The Department process for determining parole basis decisions on a wide range of factors.
